ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin soars to surpass $20K — highest level in more than a week

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXHR6_0iC688yg00

Bitcoin broke above $20,000 on Tuesday for the first time in about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other risk-sensitive assets, in Asian trade.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market value, bitcoin, was up more than 5% at $20,286. The second-biggest, ether, rose 4% to a one-week high of $1,389.

In the broader market the dollar eased slightly after soaring to fresh heights on Monday.

Bitcoin’s value, which reached an all-time high of more than $64,000 in November, has plummeted.

The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has fallen by two-thirds during that period — from a high of $2.8 trillion to just $972.7 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Typical mortgage payments soar $337 in just SIX WEEKS as interest rates near 7%: Homes are lingering on the market - forcing desperate sellers to lower asking prices at pace with 2015

The average US homeowner saw their monthly mortgage payment rise by 15 percent or $337, according to a shocking new report from Redfin. The report goes on to say that the rising mortgage rates of around seven percent are the highest since July 2007 shortly before crash that triggered the great recession.
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy