Bernie's VERY vague response to if Biden should run again: Sanders, 81, says 'it's his decision' whether he tries for a second term - but insists there shouldn't be age limits for elected office

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday joined the ever-growing list of Joe Biden allies who are shying away from encouraging the 79-year-old president to run for a second term.

But Sanders, himself 81 years old, also insisted during a CBS Mornings interview that age limits were not necessary for holding elected office - while leaving the door open for his own chance to run again in 2024.

'That's his decision,' the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist said when asked about Biden running for another White House term.

'Joe is a friend of mine, and I think against enormous opposition he has tried to do some very, very good things. He will make that decision himself.'

Pressed for his opinion again, Sanders answered somewhat tersely: 'What do I think? That's his decision.'

Host Nate Burleson asked, 'Do you plan to run again?'

'That's something, you know, I haven't made that decision,' Sanders replied.

'Right now, my focus - I'll be going around the country, dealing with trying to elect often young progressives, often young people of color, who are prepared to stand up for work by families and take on big money interests.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41V0Gl_0iC6875x00
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders compared reservations about age in elected office to barriers on gender and race

But his emphasis on championing 'young' left-wingers comes after Sanders refused to endorse the idea of age limits for elected office, despite calls - primarily from his own party - for a new generation of leaders.

He even took it a step further by comparing concerns over age with barriers on gender and race.

'We're all different. You've got to look at the individual. But what I think we do guys, is we look too much at race, gender and age,' Sanders said.

'What does somebody stand for? What are their views? Do you agree with them? Are they standing for you?'

He added, 'Obviously you want people who are competent and capable and have the energy - my god, to be president of the United States takes an enormous amount of energy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NT8U0_0iC6875x00
Sanders said it was President Joe Biden's decision on whether to run again in 2024 after the commander-in-chief said on 60 Minutes last week that it was 'much too early' to decide

'But I would say first of all, take a look at what people stand for. And we don't do that enough, we're too much into personality.'

A recent CBS News poll suggests the vast majority of Americans would disagree with the senator's take.

A whopping 73 percent of respondents to the September 8 survey said they support age limits for elected officials, compared to just 27 percent who believe the opposite.

More than 7 in 10 Democrats, Republicans and Independents agreed - an unusual amount of cohesion in today's hyper-partisan environment.

Notably, 74 percent of poll respondents age 65 and older supported the idea of age limits for elected office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuAdK_0iC6875x00
An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday found that 56 percent of Democrats wanted someone else atop the presidential ticket in 2024, while 35 percent said they preferred Biden  

A 40-percent plurality of voters said 70 should be the cutoff - which would make both Sanders and Biden too old for their jobs.

Biden himself was surprisingly vague when asked about running for the White House in 2024, despite a litany of current and former aides vowing he'll mount another campaign.

'[I]t's much too early to make that kind of decision,' the president said on '60 Minutes' last week.

'I'm a great respecter of fate. And so, what I'm doing is I'm doing my job. I'm gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.'

An ABC News poll released on Sunday suggests a majority of Democratic voters would not count Biden as their first choice.

Fifty-six percent of Democrats and left-leaning Independents said they wanted someone other than Biden to be the 2024 nominee. Just 35 percent of the group favored his candidacy.

Comments / 83

Common Sense
3d ago

Biden’s approval rating is the lowest of any president in history. 75% of Democratic Voters do not want him to run again. Groceries and Necessities are 25% and we have the highest inflation in 40 years. The interest rates keep getting higher affecting construction and Real Estate Jobs. Gas prices reached the highest in history until Biden released our National Oil Reserves. Secretary of Energy stated that after midterms it will begin to go back up. DEA reported that Drug Cartel’s have sent more drugs into our country than anytime before Illegals have committed over 11,000 crimes this year. This is happening because of the Democrats open border policies. Biden and the Democratic Party realize they have nothing positive to run on during midterms. An FBI whistleblower stated they were instructed by Washington to put all their efforts into investigating Trump and MAGA to take the spotlight off their failures. They are paying off Students Tuition Loans with Billions of Taxpayers money.

Reply(6)
42
@zita@@
2d ago

Says the guy who spent year of his adult life without a job, sleeping on someone else couch, go away… you and Biden are both too old to do a president job, pathetic, con men

Reply(5)
26
Give me a break!
3d ago

Of coarse not. He wants to continue making millions. He should share his wealth like he wants us to do. Term and age limits!!!!

Reply
34
Vermont State
