New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Funeral will be Monday, Oct. 3, for Casaba Barabas
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Woodward Baptist Church, 2160 76th St. SW, Byron Center for soccer coach Csaba Barabas, who died of cancer earlier this month at age 46. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Kubiak-Cook Funeral...
Former WHS coach, teacher John Vargo dies in Florida
Word has been received of the death in Florida of John Vargo, former teacher and golf and basketball coach at Wayland High School. Vargo came to Wayland during the 1973-74 academic year from Cassopolis. He coached the varsity basketball team to one of its better seasons, with a 16-6 overall record, featuring AlanLettings, Pat Wilde, Paul Heckert, Rick and Randy Mauchmar, Cody Niemchick and Russ McCarren.
Rash of traffic crashes occur at Wayland stoplight
Two accidents in one week have been reported at the stop light at Man and Superior Streets in downtown Wayland. A truck driven by Scott Dennis of Wayland T-boned a car that ran the red light at the intersection Thursday afternoon. “Today’s (traffic crash) was simply scary, Wayland City Clerk...
Lady Viking harriers again take 2nd in Silver jamboree
The Hopkins girls’ varsity cross-country team came in second again at an O-K Silver Conference jamboree and the boys finished fourth. The race Wednesday was hosted by the Vikings at the Gun Laker Tribe’s Camp Jijak on 20th Street in Hopkins Township. Senior Neveah Helderop completed the 5K...
Lady Vikings golf team 4th in O-K Silver league meet
The Hopkins girls’ varsity golf team finished fourth Wednesday in the O-K Silver Conference meet in their second-ever season. The Lady Vikings started the season in sixth place in the league standings and improved to fourth. Hopkins had its first girls’ golf season in 2021 and was sixth.
Vikings have a really bad day in cross country
It was not a good day at all for Hopkins harriers at the Otsego Bulldog Invitational Saturday. The Viking girls finished 18th in a field of 26 teams with 485 team points. Host Otsego won the competition with just 69 points. The boys fared even worse, finishing dead last among...
Clippers finally lose on gridiron in regular season
“They say that all good things must end, some day… Autumn leaves must fall.” Chad & Jeremy, “Summer Song,” 1964. It finally had to happen. The Martin High School football squad absorbed its first regular season defeat on the gridiron since it switched in 2018 from 11-man to eight-man football, The Clippers Friday night lost 35-19 to a North Pointe Christian outfit that also switched to the eight-man variety not long after suffering through losing campaigns in the O-K Silver Conference.
