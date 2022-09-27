Kendall Jenner says the corset dress she wore to her first Met Gala was so tight that she had to lie down in the back seat of a car to get there

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in New York City on May 5, 2014. George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner recently spoke with Vogue about 16 outfits she's worn throughout her career.

One look she discussed was her first Met Gala gown: a tight corseted dress from Topshop.

The model also said her 2021 Met Gala look, a crystal-covered dress, was "extremely heavy."

Kendall Jenner has made multiple fashion statements at the Met Gala over the years — but she hasn't always been comfortable at the event.

In a video for Vogue's YouTube channel , the 26-year-old model spoke about 16 outfits she's worn throughout her career , including the strapless, cream-colored gown she wore to the fundraiser event in 2014.

Jenner said she felt mature in the Topshop dress, but its built-in corset wasn't easy to wear.

"I was in a sedan and I had to lay in the back seat because my corset underneath was so tight," Jenner said about driving to the gala.

Despite her discomfort, Jenner said she "felt really beautiful" that night in the mermaid-style gown.

"I look at it now and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I look like a baby!' but I felt like a woman," she said. "I was using Kim's hair and makeup people, so I was like, 'I feel like I'm embracing this woman side of me.'"

Years later, Jenner attended the 2021 Met Gala in a see-through Givenchy gown covered in crystals.

But as she told Vogue, the dress was as uncomfortable as it was stunning.

"It was extremely heavy," she said of the dress. "I won't lie. I wasn't the most comfortable person all night, but it was so worth it."

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in New York City on September 13, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images