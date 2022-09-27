Read full article on original website
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Chic Finds For Your Home
Chic looks for you and your home! Room Service is located in the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show info: September 30, 2022
Bremec Garden Centers has three locations. We visited the one in Cleveland Heights. Obesity in children. Learn more about the Cleveland Clinic by visiting them online. Hike your way through Parma at the Cleveland Metroparks’ West Creek Reservation. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. All aboard! Take a ride on the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Vermilion HS Marching Band ready to rock Woollybear Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a busy weekend for the Vermilion Sailors as they perform at the Rock Hall, Friday night football and march in Sunday’s Woollybear parade. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton showcases the talented students from Vermilion High School.
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Middleburg Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Adnane Ouarzazi is opening a new Great Greek Mediterranean Grill on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The 43-seat, fast-casual restaurant is the second location of the franchise restaurant in the Cleveland area. Both are owned and operated by Ouarzasi, an avid traveler and food enthusiast. The other...
Pepper Pike home is a ‘one-of-a-kind sanctuary’: House of the Week
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Chances are you’ve never seen anything like the home at 29399 Shaker Blvd. That’s because it’s set back from the street on two acres of land surrounded by trees. But another reason is the home’s unique design: it’s essentially four buildings connected by a gallery hall, neatly separating the living, sleeping and work spaces.
First Look: Jaja, Opening at Intro in Ohio City on Wednesday, Oct. 12
The restaurant is billed as a shared-plate steakhouse with a free-spirited vibe
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Apple Ginger Margarita
Apple drinks for fall! Western Reserve Distillery is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Local chef to compete on FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Alejandro Najar is the chef at Unhitched Brewing Company in Louisville. But if things go well for him on the new season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” he’ll be moving to Atlantic City. Najar is one of 18 contestants on “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Hispanic Heritage: Cleveland school dual language
What's the best way to learn another language? Well don't look at a book....the best way to learn is to chat with friends. FOX 8's Roosevelt Leftwich has more on the unique approach being taught at one Cleveland school.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One Tank Trip: Groovy Plants Ranch
MARENGO, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be crossing the 59th Street Bridge to be feeling groovy. This time on One Tank Trips, we’re taking you to an Ohio plant shop that absolutely sets itself apart. Find out more about the Groovy Plants Ranch, just two...
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
Lakewood lakefront home sells for $7 million - top-dollar in years for a Cuyahoga County home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A sprawling lakefront home in Lakewood just became the most expensive house sold in Cuyahoga County this year. The two-story colonial atop a cliff overlooking Lake Erie on Edgewater Drive sold for $7 million last week, well above the county’s appraised value of $3.6 million, Cuyahoga County records show.
Check out these things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
September is coming to an end which means fall activities are in full swing. Here are a few activities to help you get out and explore Cleveland this weekend.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Mums, Pumpkins & More
Mums, pumpkins & more! Boyert’s Greenhouse and Farm is located on Wooster Pike in Medina.
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
She ‘ruled the roost’: Cleveland zoo lion euthanized
An 18-year-old female African lion named Nala at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been euthanized due to her deteriorating health, the zoo announced Thursday on its Facebook page.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
What’s That Worth?
What’s That Worth? Your items get appraised by an expert at Valentine Auctions in Madison.
