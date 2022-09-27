ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show info: September 30, 2022

Bremec Garden Centers has three locations. We visited the one in Cleveland Heights. Obesity in children. Learn more about the Cleveland Clinic by visiting them online. Hike your way through Parma at the Cleveland Metroparks’ West Creek Reservation. Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. All aboard! Take a ride on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Vermilion HS Marching Band ready to rock Woollybear Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a busy weekend for the Vermilion Sailors as they perform at the Rock Hall, Friday night football and march in Sunday’s Woollybear parade. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton showcases the talented students from Vermilion High School.
VERMILION, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Apple Ginger Margarita

Apple drinks for fall! Western Reserve Distillery is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Local chef to compete on FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Alejandro Najar is the chef at Unhitched Brewing Company in Louisville. But if things go well for him on the new season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” he’ll be moving to Atlantic City. Najar is one of 18 contestants on “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Hispanic Heritage: Cleveland school dual language

What's the best way to learn another language? Well don't look at a book....the best way to learn is to chat with friends. FOX 8's Roosevelt Leftwich has more on the unique approach being taught at one Cleveland school.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

One Tank Trip: Groovy Plants Ranch

MARENGO, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be crossing the 59th Street Bridge to be feeling groovy. This time on One Tank Trips, we’re taking you to an Ohio plant shop that absolutely sets itself apart. Find out more about the Groovy Plants Ranch, just two...
MARENGO, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Mums, Pumpkins & More

Mums, pumpkins & more! Boyert’s Greenhouse and Farm is located on Wooster Pike in Medina.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

What’s That Worth?

What’s That Worth? Your items get appraised by an expert at Valentine Auctions in Madison.
MADISON, OH

