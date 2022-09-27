ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County Library System received grant from the State

Commissioner Lyman Barnes, liaison to the Gloucester County Library System is excited to announce that the Mullica Hill Library has been awarded an LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) grant in the amount of $20,000 from the New Jersey State Library. These funds will be used to teach Digital Literacy classes to adult residents in Gloucester County. The classes will be free and will begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Classes will include Excel, Word, Basic Computer and Email skills as well as career search skills and resume assistance. Space is limited so sign up early and in person. For more information check out the library’s website at www.gcls.org. or call 856-223-6048.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Central Bucks begins a “gender identification procedure”

Administrators at two Central Bucks School District schools have instructed teachers not to recognize a student’s request to be called a different name than is listed in the district’s database without a parent’s approval. Following a district “directive,” educators at Central Bucks West High School and Lenape...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche

Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield juniors to perform at Mabel Kay Senior Center

On Oct. 29, Mabel Kay Senior Center is excited to present live music to celebrate the fall season. The program will run from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Mabel Kay was approached by three talented high school juniors who were eager to perform for Haddonfield Seniors, and Mabel Kay was quick to say “Yes.” Intergenerational programming is a high priority at Mabel Kay and it welcomes opportunities for local seniors to gather with younger generations.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Theater company brings ‘Bad Hamlet’ to senior center

Haddonfield’s Apocryphal Shakespeare Company will perform “Bad Hamlet” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, in partnership with the Haddonfield Public Library and the Mabel Kay Senior Center, where the performance will be held. “Bad Hamlet” marks the company’s first performance since the pandemic began in 2020....
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Parker Williams
thesunpapers.com

Letter to the Editor: Karen Avis

I attended the Town Council Candidates’ Forum and was struck by the contrast in the discussion, particularly the rise in violent crime. On one hand, two accomplished businesswomen, Janice Caccuro and Tara Banasz, who happen to be committed moms and lifetime Moorestonians responded to the questions with facts. They knew that our police department’s budget is $300,000 less than it was in 2020. They recognized that violent crime is on the rise and want to meet with our police to spend that so-called ‘savings’ to protect us.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Northeast High School football player talks after Roxborough HS shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The reaction to the deadly shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School continues to be one of shock and sadness. CBS Philadelphia heard from one of the football players who was at the scrimmage Tuesday.Azim Mathis, a 15-year-old Northeast High School football player, was leaving Tuesday's scrimmage when he heard the flurry of gunshots. "I just feel like, angry and sad," Azim said.Azim was at a program run by Jackson Duncan on Wednesday night called Focused Athletics. Thirty-five high school student-athletes work out together a few nights a week. They get SAT help, mentorship, fellowship and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County receives HazMat Vehicle through American Rescue Plan funds

National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about steps individuals, families and communities can take to be ready for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, liaison to the Emergency Response Department, is excited to announce the latest acquisition to the Hazmat Response Team, the HazMat Vehicle that was acquired using American Rescue Plan funds.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Commissioners approve $1.1 million of grants for recreational and historic enhancement projects

The Camden County Commissioner Board has approved the recommendations of the Open Space, Recreation, Farmland and Historical Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee to award $700,000 to 28 recreation facility enhancement projects and $405,000 to nine historic preservation projects throughout the county. “These funds will be utilized for several purposes from...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

