Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Bucks County High School Is Promoting STEM-Based Activities for Girls This Fall
The school is helping female students learn skills in the STEM field.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. A Bucks County high school is offering STEM-based activities for its female students this coming October. Staff writers at Lower Bucks Times wrote about the upcoming event.
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County Library System received grant from the State
Commissioner Lyman Barnes, liaison to the Gloucester County Library System is excited to announce that the Mullica Hill Library has been awarded an LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) grant in the amount of $20,000 from the New Jersey State Library. These funds will be used to teach Digital Literacy classes to adult residents in Gloucester County. The classes will be free and will begin on Monday, Oct. 3. Classes will include Excel, Word, Basic Computer and Email skills as well as career search skills and resume assistance. Space is limited so sign up early and in person. For more information check out the library’s website at www.gcls.org. or call 856-223-6048.
These Bucks County High Schools Are Competing For the Ranking of Best Marching Band
These Bucks County school are competing for the best marching band.Image via iStock. Several Bucks County high schools are neck and neck for the title of best marching band, and fans can vote for their favorites. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the local schools and their marching bands.
buckscountyherald.com
Central Bucks begins a “gender identification procedure”
Administrators at two Central Bucks School District schools have instructed teachers not to recognize a student’s request to be called a different name than is listed in the district’s database without a parent’s approval. Following a district “directive,” educators at Central Bucks West High School and Lenape...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche
Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield juniors to perform at Mabel Kay Senior Center
On Oct. 29, Mabel Kay Senior Center is excited to present live music to celebrate the fall season. The program will run from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Mabel Kay was approached by three talented high school juniors who were eager to perform for Haddonfield Seniors, and Mabel Kay was quick to say “Yes.” Intergenerational programming is a high priority at Mabel Kay and it welcomes opportunities for local seniors to gather with younger generations.
thesunpapers.com
Theater company brings ‘Bad Hamlet’ to senior center
Haddonfield’s Apocryphal Shakespeare Company will perform “Bad Hamlet” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, in partnership with the Haddonfield Public Library and the Mabel Kay Senior Center, where the performance will be held. “Bad Hamlet” marks the company’s first performance since the pandemic began in 2020....
fox29.com
Lockdown lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lockdown is now in the clear, according to police. Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock in" status due to an ongoing police investigation. According...
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
thesunpapers.com
Letter to the Editor: Karen Avis
I attended the Town Council Candidates’ Forum and was struck by the contrast in the discussion, particularly the rise in violent crime. On one hand, two accomplished businesswomen, Janice Caccuro and Tara Banasz, who happen to be committed moms and lifetime Moorestonians responded to the questions with facts. They knew that our police department’s budget is $300,000 less than it was in 2020. They recognized that violent crime is on the rise and want to meet with our police to spend that so-called ‘savings’ to protect us.
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
Northeast High School football player talks after Roxborough HS shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The reaction to the deadly shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School continues to be one of shock and sadness. CBS Philadelphia heard from one of the football players who was at the scrimmage Tuesday.Azim Mathis, a 15-year-old Northeast High School football player, was leaving Tuesday's scrimmage when he heard the flurry of gunshots. "I just feel like, angry and sad," Azim said.Azim was at a program run by Jackson Duncan on Wednesday night called Focused Athletics. Thirty-five high school student-athletes work out together a few nights a week. They get SAT help, mentorship, fellowship and...
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County receives HazMat Vehicle through American Rescue Plan funds
National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about steps individuals, families and communities can take to be ready for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, liaison to the Emergency Response Department, is excited to announce the latest acquisition to the Hazmat Response Team, the HazMat Vehicle that was acquired using American Rescue Plan funds.
Victim Of NJ Sports Bar Shooting, Chad Stuart, Becomes Organ Donor
The man shot in the head outside of a South Jersey bar allegedly by a former US Marine over the weekend has died, and his organs will save the lives of others, family members tell Daily Voice. Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 24, his...
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
St. Joseph's University student who was tied up and robbed speaks out
Police say the suspects kicked in the air conditioning unit on the victim's window to get in.
thesunpapers.com
Commissioners approve $1.1 million of grants for recreational and historic enhancement projects
The Camden County Commissioner Board has approved the recommendations of the Open Space, Recreation, Farmland and Historical Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee to award $700,000 to 28 recreation facility enhancement projects and $405,000 to nine historic preservation projects throughout the county. “These funds will be utilized for several purposes from...
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
