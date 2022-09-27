RVNAhealth in New Milford is holding a Diaper Drive to support our neighbors in need through the Diaper Bank of Connecticut. Donations are accepted now through October 16 and there is a drop-off bin located at New Milford RVNAhealth located at 68 Park Lane Road. If you prefer to donate online, please click HERE.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO