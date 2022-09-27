ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

RVNAhealth in New Milford Holds Diaper Drive to Support Families in Need

RVNAhealth in New Milford is holding a Diaper Drive to support our neighbors in need through the Diaper Bank of Connecticut. Donations are accepted now through October 16 and there is a drop-off bin located at New Milford RVNAhealth located at 68 Park Lane Road. If you prefer to donate online, please click HERE.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Somers Library Closed Tomorrow

In anticipation of Soccerfest, the library had planned on being closed. Due to the late notice of Soccerfest being cancelled, the library was unable to find adequate staffing to open the building. Thank you for your understanding and your patronage.
SOMERS, CT

