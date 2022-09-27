ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Crash slows traffic on National Avenue near MSU

By John Paul Schmidt
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the City of Springfield, a crash at National Avenue and Elm Street has backed up traffic.

Around 7:53 a.m. this morning, Sept. 27, the crash blocked portions of the intersection. Currently, both lanes of northbound National Avenue are closed from Cherry Street to Elm Street. The left lane of southbound National Avenue is closed.

You can stay updated on this road closure through the Ozarks Traffic website .

KOLR10 News

