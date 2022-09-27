ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

WRGB

Suspect charged, victim identified in Hamilton St homicide

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection to Friday's daylight homicide shooting on Hamilton St. Around 3:30 pm officers responded to the 400 block of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets for reports of a shooting. It was there they located 18-year-old William Sanders in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Search underway for missing hikers in Moreau Lake State Park

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Multiple agencies are searching for two hikers reported missing in Moreau Lake State Park Saturday evening. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says they have units on the scene, along with K-9 and Park Police, searching for the hikers.
MOREAU, NY
WRGB

Albany Police investigating homicide on 400 block of Hamilton

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. Police say upon arrival a man was found dead in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Police also say a person potentially involved ran into the...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady man accused of fleeing sobriety checkpoint

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Schenectady man, accused of fleeing a sobriety checkpoint. According to investigators, on September 1st, Troopers were conducting a DWI checkpoint on the I-87 on-ramp in Malta. When the driver, later identified as Tramere T. Artis, 28, was stopped,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Pine Hills community concerned amid daylight homicide

A Friday daylight shooting has left one man dead, another charged with 2nd degree murder. Continuing violence in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood has left residents concerned for their safety, and business owners re-evaluating plans. Vickie Guyotte, 79 has lived in the Pine Hills neighborhood for over a decade; she says...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Queensbury man accused of selling narcotics to undercover officer

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrested a 45-year-old Queensbury man, accused of selling narcotics. Jonothon T. Randolph was arrested after deputies say he sold drugs to an undercover officer as part of a sting. Randolph was charged with two counts of criminal...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster woman identified as jumper from Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

KINGSTON – A 58-year-old Ulster woman has been identified as the person who jumped to her death from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Monday afternoon. State Police said Diane Jones jumped on the eastern side of the bridge just before 1 p.m. Her body was located and recovered by marine units on the Hudson River.
KINGSTON, NY
WRGB

Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge

An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Person jumps off Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

EAST KINGSTON – First responders have been dispatched to the Hudson River in the area of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge for a person who jumped from the structure just before 1 p.m. on Monday. The incident is believed to have occurred on the west side of the river off Route...
KINGSTON, NY

