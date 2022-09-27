Read full article on original website
WRGB
Suspect charged, victim identified in Hamilton St homicide
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection to Friday's daylight homicide shooting on Hamilton St. Around 3:30 pm officers responded to the 400 block of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets for reports of a shooting. It was there they located 18-year-old William Sanders in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
WRGB
Search underway for missing hikers in Moreau Lake State Park
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Multiple agencies are searching for two hikers reported missing in Moreau Lake State Park Saturday evening. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says they have units on the scene, along with K-9 and Park Police, searching for the hikers.
WRGB
WRGB
Schenectady man accused of fleeing sobriety checkpoint
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Schenectady man, accused of fleeing a sobriety checkpoint. According to investigators, on September 1st, Troopers were conducting a DWI checkpoint on the I-87 on-ramp in Malta. When the driver, later identified as Tramere T. Artis, 28, was stopped,...
WRGB
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning collision with vehicle, say police
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glens Falls say a man has died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle over the weekend. According to Police, 36-year-old Nathan Varney was traveling north on Glenn Street near Oakland Avenue at around 5:00 AM, when he collided with a sedan in the middle of the intersection.
WRGB
Three charged in thefts, aggravated assault on an officer at Bennington Home Depot
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Three people from Massachusetts are accused of felony retail theft, aggravated assault on an officer, and other charges, after an incident at the Home Depot in Bennington Friday. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Jonathan Sprowson, 26 , Rebecca Luczynski, 39, and Hailey...
WRGB
Pine Hills community concerned amid daylight homicide
A Friday daylight shooting has left one man dead, another charged with 2nd degree murder. Continuing violence in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood has left residents concerned for their safety, and business owners re-evaluating plans. Vickie Guyotte, 79 has lived in the Pine Hills neighborhood for over a decade; she says...
Police nab two for drug possession, stolen property at traffic stop
State police arrested two people in Wilton on Thursday, September 22. Police said that Shari Stephens, 38, of Mechanicville, and Michael Dillard, 36, of Corinth were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
Schenectady PD arrest 2 in separate weekend incidents
The Schenectady Police Department has arrested two people after separate incidents that took place over the weekend. One was arrested after a reported robbery and the other was arrested after a foot chase.
WRGB
Queensbury man accused of selling narcotics to undercover officer
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrested a 45-year-old Queensbury man, accused of selling narcotics. Jonothon T. Randolph was arrested after deputies say he sold drugs to an undercover officer as part of a sting. Randolph was charged with two counts of criminal...
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with a suspended registration
CHARLESTON, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a list of charges after a single car crash in the Town of Charlston. State Police, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on North Green Road. It was there, according to police, they found...
Lake George woman accused in string of thefts
Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman's car.
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, burglarizing home
State Police arrested a Corinth woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle and burglarizing a home in Greenfield. Stacey Dressel, 41, was arrested by the Ballston Spa Police Department on September 24 and was turned over to the State Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Son charged with criminal mischief following domestic dispute with his father
SAUGERTIES – A 31-year-old White Lake man was arrested by Saugerties Police on Monday following a dispute with his father at 69 Main Street in the Village of Saugerties. Police said Nathaniel Schultz allegedly began throwing glassware and household items at his father and then damaged a dishwasher. He...
Kingston Woman Found Dead After Jumping From Bridge, Police Say
A 58-year-old woman was killed after she jumped from a bridge in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Ulster County around 12:50 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26 in Kingston. According to the New York State Police, the woman, identified as Diane Jones, of Kingston, jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny
Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.
Mid-Hudson News Network
WRGB
Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
WNYT
Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge
An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
Mid-Hudson News Network
