ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint ready to be more than just a great blocker for Georgia Football

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4IEd_0iC644sI00

Watch a big Georgia play this season and you’ll probably see Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint involved. The junior wide receiver has just six catches for 70 yards this season but his impact on the Georgia program expands far beyond the state sheet.

His far and away best attribute is his blocking. He’s a physical player who takes joy in moving defenders out of the way. Anyone who saw Georgia’s final offensive touchdown of the 2021 season knows this, as Rosemy-Jacksaint cleared the way for Brock Bowers in Georgia’s win over Alabama in the national championship game.

“Blocking is all about attitude,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “If you’ve got the attitude that you’re going to go in there and hit somebody, that’s what you’re going to do. If you don’t got that attitude, that’s not what you’re going to do. That’s something I’ve always had growing up playing football. That attitude, I always liked to play physical so that’s just part of my attitude and play style.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Oconee Co students excel in SAT exams

Students who took their SAT exams in Oconee County compiled the third highest average score in the state, and the top scores in northeast Georgia: the mean score for Oconee County High School was 1147; it was three points higher at North Oconee. Both schools posted gains from last year’s SAT results.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Wind advisory for Athens, NE Ga

There is a wind advisory for Athens and northeast Georgia, in effect through 8 o’clock tonight, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour anticipated. It’s the weather system that is impacting the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, with the likelihood of storm surges as Category One Hurricane Ian blows past.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Hall Co father arrested, accused of infant abuse

There are child abuse charges for a man arrested in Hall County: William Raiford is 27 years old, from Oakwood. Allegations stem from the reported physical abuse of his 3-month-old daughter, an infant who reportedly suffered a broken leg. Raiford was booked into the Hall County jail. From WSB Radio…
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blocker#American Football#College Football#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork

Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Bedbugs force temporary closure of Athens-Clarke Co Library

The Athens-Clarke County Library on Baxter Street will be closed today: workers will be in the building on Baxter Street, cleaning up after the discovery of bed bugs in a chair on the facility’s second floor. The library closure means an interruption of the Friends of the Library’s annual Fall Book Sale, which will resume after the library reopens.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

City Hall seeks feedback on Prince Avenue pilot program

There is more traffic talk today in Athens, with the citizens committee that is looking at sales tax-funded work on the Prince Avenue corridor convening at 3 o’clock this afternoon. City Hall continues to solicit feedback on the Prince Avenue pilot program, which has, for now at least, converted four lanes to three lanes between Milledge and Pulaski. A feedback form is on the Athens-Clarke County government website and will be through November 23.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
92K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy