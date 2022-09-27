Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint ready to be more than just a great blocker for Georgia Football

Watch a big Georgia play this season and you’ll probably see Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint involved. The junior wide receiver has just six catches for 70 yards this season but his impact on the Georgia program expands far beyond the state sheet.

His far and away best attribute is his blocking. He’s a physical player who takes joy in moving defenders out of the way. Anyone who saw Georgia’s final offensive touchdown of the 2021 season knows this, as Rosemy-Jacksaint cleared the way for Brock Bowers in Georgia’s win over Alabama in the national championship game.

“Blocking is all about attitude,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “If you’ve got the attitude that you’re going to go in there and hit somebody, that’s what you’re going to do. If you don’t got that attitude, that’s not what you’re going to do. That’s something I’ve always had growing up playing football. That attitude, I always liked to play physical so that’s just part of my attitude and play style.”

©2022 Cox Media Group