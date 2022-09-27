ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport begins major terminal expansion

By Erin Jenkins, Jason O. Boyd, Andrew Shorter, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
 3 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Work on some big changes to the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is now underway.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is starting a major terminal expansion project. The terminal expansion is part of a multi-faceted master plan designed to strengthen the airport’s long-term appeal and functionality for airlines and passengers alike.

The terminal project will increase the size of the facility by approximately 20% and include: new gates and dedicated airplane boarding bridges, a new terminal entrance canopy, an enhanced security screening checkpoint area, new modern restrooms, an extended baggage claim belt, an area for service animals, and many new energy efficient enhancements throughout. All are scheduled for completion by late summer 2024.

“We recognize the importance of our airport for the economic well-being of the communities we serve and for the quality of life for folks who live or who wish to relocate here,” said Airport Director Andrew Shorter. “We’re not waiting for airline volatility to settle down. We’re proudly investing now for a strong and bright future to meet the growing demands of the region.

(Coastal Carolina Regional Airport illustration)

“The terminal expansion is made possible through the FAA airport grant process, funding from the state of North Carolina, and local airport matching funds. We appreciate all of the strong support we receive from our local leaders, business stakeholders and the traveling public who choose to use EWN as their gateway to the world.”

“We see EWN as a foundational contributor to the economic health of our area. We’re thrilled to see its master plan unfolding like this and believe EWN will continue to play a key role as a driving force in the future economic development of our area,” said Jeff Wood, Director of Economic Development for Craven County.

EWN also recently completed or initiated a number of other key projects that will help the airport grow into the future including: the new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) facility, a commercial aircraft hangar facility, and an upcoming runway extension for the main runway.

