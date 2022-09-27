ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

105.5 The Wolf

Don’t Miss The First Friday In Pine Bush New York

You may have heard that various communities around the Hudson Valley do monthly events to highlight the unique and special parts of their area. Pine Bush is one of the Towns that hold a monthly gathering. Pine Bush First Fridays have been going on since May and will continue through...
PINE BUSH, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat

In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen. Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Danbury Moose Spotted Doing Fall Photoshoot in Pawling, Zookeeper Shares Insight

It's the hottest story in Connecticut and now New York. There is a loose moose that has captivated the attention of the public. People are hoping for a chance to grab a picture of this wonderful creature and everyone in the media is busy Facebook messaging witnesses for a unique angle. The moose has been spotted in Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield in CT, and now Pawling, NY, just to name a few.
PAWLING, NY
105.5 The Wolf

‘No Time to Get to Hospital!!’ Ulster County 1st Responders Deliver Baby

Not exactly how any pregnant woman plans to give birth. If you have kids I'm pretty sure that you can remember exactly when and where your child was brought into the world! If you're a mom you definitely remember...LOL! In today's world, most of us try to plan everything in life as best we can, especially when it comes to pregnancy, unfortunately, that plan doesn't always work out.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Take a Trip Back in Time to Ridgefield: 1968

I have some home videos but they don't seem that important or interesting to me. A lot more time needs to pass to share them, and have people feel like they are worth watching. There is also the matter of me talking through all of them so you can't interpret any of what people might be feeling. No, I did not allow that, even as a kid. Not only did I tell you what I felt, but I assigned feelings to everyone in the picture. Time will never change that.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Summer is Out Fall is in Around New Paltz, NY

Fall is my favorite time of year. After a long hot summer, there is nothing better than being able to open the windows at night and feel a bit of a chill. Soon we will be able to add a sweater to our daily wardrobe and start making food that sticks to your ribs.
NEW PALTZ, NY
105.5 The Wolf

‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help

More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When

One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

