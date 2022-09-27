Read full article on original website
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
Don’t Miss The First Friday In Pine Bush New York
You may have heard that various communities around the Hudson Valley do monthly events to highlight the unique and special parts of their area. Pine Bush is one of the Towns that hold a monthly gathering. Pine Bush First Fridays have been going on since May and will continue through...
Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat
In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen. Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.
Danbury Moose Spotted Doing Fall Photoshoot in Pawling, Zookeeper Shares Insight
It's the hottest story in Connecticut and now New York. There is a loose moose that has captivated the attention of the public. People are hoping for a chance to grab a picture of this wonderful creature and everyone in the media is busy Facebook messaging witnesses for a unique angle. The moose has been spotted in Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield in CT, and now Pawling, NY, just to name a few.
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
Deadly (For Deer) Hemorrhagic Disease Confirmed in Goshen, Kent, E. Haddam
I got bit by sand flies every time that I went to Hammonasset. Damn, their bite hurt. I have it better than white-tailed deer in Goshen, Kent, and East Haddam though, I survived the sand fly bites, but they didn't. Have you come across dead deer lately? Recent deer die-offs...
‘No Time to Get to Hospital!!’ Ulster County 1st Responders Deliver Baby
Not exactly how any pregnant woman plans to give birth. If you have kids I'm pretty sure that you can remember exactly when and where your child was brought into the world! If you're a mom you definitely remember...LOL! In today's world, most of us try to plan everything in life as best we can, especially when it comes to pregnancy, unfortunately, that plan doesn't always work out.
Take a Trip Back in Time to Ridgefield: 1968
I have some home videos but they don't seem that important or interesting to me. A lot more time needs to pass to share them, and have people feel like they are worth watching. There is also the matter of me talking through all of them so you can't interpret any of what people might be feeling. No, I did not allow that, even as a kid. Not only did I tell you what I felt, but I assigned feelings to everyone in the picture. Time will never change that.
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?
If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
Popular Part of Rail Trail being Rebuilt in Ulster County
If you spend any time walking around the Hudson Valley, you have most likely come across a repurposed Rail Trail. The old, unused railbeds make great trails. In Ulster County, you can enjoy the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail which recently announced they are performing improvements on part of the trail.
3 Mexican Restaurants Reportedly Closed in New Paltz This Year
Last year around this time I told you about a new Mexican Restaurant in New Paltz, called Guac Taco and Tequila Bar. At the time I had counted a total of 6 Mexican restaurants in New Paltz but apparently, I had missed a few. There may have been 7 or more but now one year later, it appears that 3 of them are gone.
Summer is Out Fall is in Around New Paltz, NY
Fall is my favorite time of year. After a long hot summer, there is nothing better than being able to open the windows at night and feel a bit of a chill. Soon we will be able to add a sweater to our daily wardrobe and start making food that sticks to your ribs.
A Surprise Moment of Incredible Beauty at a Torrington Park
I've lived in Torrington for over 6 months, but I'm still making cool discoveries around my new hometown every day. I took my dog for a walk at Coe Memorial Park for the first time yesterday. Wow. I didn't expect to be awed at how incredibly beautiful it is. I'm...
Enjoy Haunted History With The Maritime Museum In Kingston, New York
Ok so you might not see any skeletons on board but that doesn't mean that the Hudson River Maritime Museums Lantern tours during the month of October are a bit eerie, Some might even say downright scary. Haunted stories of the Hudson River and more are the themes of these...
Will the McDonalds Halloween Buckets Return to New York
Spooky Halloween Happy meals are rumored to be returning to Hudson Valley McDonalds. The web and social media along with YouTube are all a buzz that the Happy Meal Halloween bucket is making its return after a 4-year absence. According to GeekTyrant.com Mc Punkin, McBoo, and McGoblin who I think...
A Happy Ending: Two Ulster County have been Found Safe
When I first started following this story early this morning (September 28th, 2022) it was my hope that by the time I published this article I would be able to report it as a happy ending. Yesterday afternoon (September 27th, 2022) Zachary S. Hull and Giana A. St. Hilaire who...
‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help
More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
Who Should Lease the Old Bacco’s in Waterbury? Bacco’s.
I saw an old friend pop in my feed last night, 1230 Thomaston Ave in Waterbury will always be Bacco's to me. It burned, it got flooded, and it kept coming back until it didn't. Well, the place is back up for lease again, isn't it time that Bacco's returned?
Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When
One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
My Go-To Restaurants Have Disappeared In Waterbury, Southbury, and Oakville
It's been a rough summer, I've lost 4 old friends over the past couple of months. Not to crime, unless you consider the price of doing business in Connecticut a criminal offense. Inflation is killing our small businesses, restaurants and diners. Four of my former local favorite restaurants bit the dust during the summer of 2022.
