Here's where to raise your stein for Oktoberfest in San Antonio

The San Antonio Beer Festival is returning for its 16th year.

Viva Brewery will be featured at Bar Rojo's 2022 Roktoberfest.

La Tuna’s Oktoberfest will take place Sunday, Oct. 2.

The Tower of the Americas will again host its Octoberfest event on Oct. 8.

Along with cooler temperatures and spooky movie marathons, October brings an excuse to don lederhosen and guzzle suds at numerous festivals.With the Oktoberfest spirit soon upon us, here's a roundup of San Antonio events modeled after Germany's world-famous beer bash.New Braunfels’ iconic, arguably the daddy of all San Antonio-area Oktoberfest-style events,celebrates the city's German heritage November 3-14 with food, music, dancing, carnival rides, games and beer. Lots of beer. German, Texan and domestic beer abound, as well as special events and Bavarian-style entertainment. Ticket prices vary.The, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 will pour more than 400 premium and craft brews produced by roughly 100 breweries from around the world — all to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. In addition to that bevy of brews, the fest features music, games, food trucks and booths in Crockett Park. The beer averse will even find wines and ciders to sip. Tickets are available at the event's website.will run Friday, Sept. 30-Sunday, Oct. 2, taking over Marktplatz in the center of the historic Hill Country town. Wine-famous Fredericksburg will celebrate its German heritage with oompah music, arts and crafts, vendor markets and a children's area. Naturally, there will be plenty to imbibe as well: 50 varieties of beer and Texas wine. German-inspired eats such as strudel, schnitzel burgers and turkey legs also will be available. Tickets are available online.San Antonio'swill showcase local breweries Alamo Beer Co., Viva Brewery, Freetail Brewing, Weathered Souls and Second Pitch Beer Co. at its Friday, Sept. 30 Roktoberfest event. The Grand Hyatt San Antonio's hotel bar will offer beer samples, giveaways, food specials and live music from the Bad Rumors Band from 6-9 p.m. $1 of each brat sold will benefit Diamond Dachshund Rescue.will keep its German festival rolling all October long — in fact, the celebration won't end until Monday, Nov. 14. It will host brewery takeovers featuring Alamo Beer Co., St. Arnold and Freetail Brewing Co., each lasting a week, and offer sing–a-longs, stein holding contests and alp horn blowing feats as well as live German music and ceremonial keg tappings.Southtown taproom will host a Boos & Brews 5k Monster Dash on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The “5K-ish” run begins and ends at the South Presa taproom, where racers will be able to partake in a post-run costume contest, door prizes, live music, games and giveaways. Registration is $30 and includes a free craft brew from Freetail along with a swag item.Southtown icehousewill host its Oktoberfest and Stein Hoisting Competition on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 5-7 p.m. and feature music from DJ Ruben Tag. Guests are encouraged to don lederhosen while they eat, drink and dance.will host its Octoberfest event Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2-5 p.m., pouring brews from 12 European and 12 Texas breweries. Expect suds from Chimay, Estrella, Hacker Pschorr, La Trappe, Shiner, Viva Brewing and Wild Acre, to name a few. Tickets run $50-$80 and include live music and food samples.San Antonio shopping and dining destinationwill offer a free, family-friendly Sober Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-8 p.m. Vendors will sling schnitzel, bratwurst, Swiss fondue, barbecue and zero-proof cocktails. Expect German and Czech dance tunes along with lawn games and bounce houses.