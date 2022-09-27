ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceNews.com

Majority of tracked Russian ASAT debris has deorbited

WAILEA, Hawaii — Nearly two-thirds of the debris tracked from last year’s Russian anti-satellite (ASAT) test has since deorbited, but it could take more than a decade for the rest to reenter. In a talk at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies (AMOS) Conference here Sept....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Firefly’s Alpha rocket reaches orbit on second launch

KIHEI, Hawaii — Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha launch vehicle reached orbit on its second launch Oct. 1, more than a year after the vehicle’s first launch failed. The Alpha rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. The rocket’s upper stage achieved orbit nearly eight minutes later. After a circularization burn, the upper stage deployed its payloads, and Firefly declared “100% Mission success” about one hour and 45 minutes after liftoff.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

NASA and Astra modify TROPICS launch contract

KIHEI, Hawaii — NASA and Astra Space have revised a launch contract originally awarded for the launch of a cubesat constellation after Astra retired the launch vehicle that would have launched those spacecraft. Astra had a contract for three launches of its Rocket 3.3 vehicle, each carrying two of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

First ViaSat-3 enters environmental testing

TAMPA, Fla. — Viasat said Sept. 29 its inaugural ViaSat-3 satellite has started environmental tests after being put into flight configuration for the first time. These tests will simulate the vibration and acoustic environments the broadband satellite is set to endure as it is launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket later this year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

FCC approves new orbital debris rule

KIHEI, Hawaii — The Federal Communications Commission adopted a new rule Sept. 29 that will shorten the time for satellite operators to deorbit low Earth orbit satellites from 25 to 5 years. Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt the draft rule, published earlier this month, intended to address growing debris...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Kendall: Power competition in space becoming more destabilizing

WASHINGTON — The United States wants space to be a peaceful domain for scientific and commercial pursuits, said Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall. But preventing a conflict over space assets is going to become increasingly difficult, he said, due to the strategic value of satellites and the proliferation of technologies that can be used to destroy satellites.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Space Development Agency is now officially part of the Space Force

WASHINGTON — The Space Development Agency, formed inside the Pentagon in 2019 to help accelerate the use of commercial space technology, was officially transferred to the U.S. Space Force on Oct. 1. Congress mandated the transfer in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act due to concerns that there are...
CONGRESS & COURTS

