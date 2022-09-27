Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
Majority of tracked Russian ASAT debris has deorbited
WAILEA, Hawaii — Nearly two-thirds of the debris tracked from last year’s Russian anti-satellite (ASAT) test has since deorbited, but it could take more than a decade for the rest to reenter. In a talk at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies (AMOS) Conference here Sept....
SpaceNews.com
Firefly, Millennium Space selected for U.S. Space Force rapid-launch demonstration
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Systems Command announced Sept. 30 it selected Firefly Space Transport Services and Millennium Space Systems to conduct a demonstration of a rapid-response space mission to low Earth orbit in 2023. The companies will perform a Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) mission as part of a...
SpaceNews.com
Firefly’s Alpha rocket reaches orbit on second launch
KIHEI, Hawaii — Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha launch vehicle reached orbit on its second launch Oct. 1, more than a year after the vehicle’s first launch failed. The Alpha rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. The rocket’s upper stage achieved orbit nearly eight minutes later. After a circularization burn, the upper stage deployed its payloads, and Firefly declared “100% Mission success” about one hour and 45 minutes after liftoff.
SpaceNews.com
NASA and Astra modify TROPICS launch contract
KIHEI, Hawaii — NASA and Astra Space have revised a launch contract originally awarded for the launch of a cubesat constellation after Astra retired the launch vehicle that would have launched those spacecraft. Astra had a contract for three launches of its Rocket 3.3 vehicle, each carrying two of...
SpaceNews.com
First ViaSat-3 enters environmental testing
TAMPA, Fla. — Viasat said Sept. 29 its inaugural ViaSat-3 satellite has started environmental tests after being put into flight configuration for the first time. These tests will simulate the vibration and acoustic environments the broadband satellite is set to endure as it is launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket later this year.
SpaceNews.com
Space surveillance telescope developed by the U.S. begins operations in Australia
WASHINGTON — A deep-space telescope developed in the United States and relocated to Australia has been declared operational this month. “With testing complete, the Space Surveillance Telescope will allow greater space domain awareness,” Australia’s Department of Defence said in a statement Sept. 30. The Space Surveillance Telescope,...
SpaceNews.com
FCC approves new orbital debris rule
KIHEI, Hawaii — The Federal Communications Commission adopted a new rule Sept. 29 that will shorten the time for satellite operators to deorbit low Earth orbit satellites from 25 to 5 years. Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt the draft rule, published earlier this month, intended to address growing debris...
SpaceNews.com
Kendall: Power competition in space becoming more destabilizing
WASHINGTON — The United States wants space to be a peaceful domain for scientific and commercial pursuits, said Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall. But preventing a conflict over space assets is going to become increasingly difficult, he said, due to the strategic value of satellites and the proliferation of technologies that can be used to destroy satellites.
SpaceNews.com
Space Development Agency is now officially part of the Space Force
WASHINGTON — The Space Development Agency, formed inside the Pentagon in 2019 to help accelerate the use of commercial space technology, was officially transferred to the U.S. Space Force on Oct. 1. Congress mandated the transfer in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act due to concerns that there are...
SpaceNews.com
South Korea seeks $32.9 million to launch satellites grounded by Russia sanctions
South Korea’s science ministry plans to set aside 47.2 billion won ($32.9 million) in next year’s budget to launch two satellites that have been left grounded because of Western sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s science ministry plans to set...
