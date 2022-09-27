ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KUOW

On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook

It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
ANACORTES, WA
seattlemedium.com

Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼

The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale restaurant to reopen after “major changes could be made”

FERNDALE, Wash. — The former Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery restaurant in the Leader Block building at 2026 Main Street in Ferndale closed in July “so major changes could be made,” according to a press release today, Monday, September 26th. Those changes are now complete, and...
FERNDALE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Bullets Fly At Former Starbucks Parking Lot At 118th And Evergreen Way In South Everett

Editor’s Update 9/29/2022 12:30 PM: Here is the official update from Everett Police. A little before 10 p.m. last night, Snohomish County Deputies, who were on a call in the area of the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing males fleeing the location. EPD officers responded and it was discovered the shots had been fired in the parking lot of El Taco Boom, 11802 Evergreen Way. Multiple drones were deployed to search for the suspects and a K9 team responded to assist. No suspects are in custody at this time.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
EVERETT, WA

