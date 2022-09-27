Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
KUOW
On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook
It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
seattlemedium.com
Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼
The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
Here’s why a film crew was in the skies above Bellingham International Airport this week
“Things you don’t get to see everyday!” the Port of Bellingham said in a social media post.
arlnow.com
Arlington students walk out to protest proposed state guidelines on transgender students
Groups of Arlington Public Schools students walked out today (Tuesday) to protest model policies the Commonwealth says local school boards should adopt regarding the treatment of transgender children. Released last week, the draft policies from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), among other things, direct schools only to affirm a...
Bellingham WinCo Foods announces it will no longer be open 24 hours a day
The store announced the changes, which will be implemented next week, in a Facebook post Tuesday.
KIRO 7 Seattle
1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
UPDATE: Whatcom traffic slowed along southbound I-5 by crash following semi’s ‘wild ride’
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash on Twitter shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Whatcom county restaurant reopens this week with a new look, new dishes and a new name
The restaurant will now be serving rustic Northern Italian cuisine, alongside Italian wines and traditional desserts.
WATCH: Emergency Crew Rescues Two Men From Washington Plane Crash Near Lake
Footage of a daring helicopter rescue shows onboard crews aiding two men after a Washington plane crash. Take a peek at the nerve-wracking video below. According to KGMI, the two men involved in the plane crash were found safely. Rescue crews arrived after the duo’s small plane went down in Skagit County.
Things are about to change in Bellingham after a summer without parking officers
“Businesses are similarly reporting positive feedback on parking availability for customers,” Public Works Director Eric Johnston said.
Whatcom candidate reacts to criticism of his social media
Dan Johnson makes his first public statement regarding criticism of online sexism, bigotry and extremism.
Need a job? These jobs pay livable wages and are currently hiring in Whatcom County
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay livable wages.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale restaurant to reopen after “major changes could be made”
FERNDALE, Wash. — The former Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery restaurant in the Leader Block building at 2026 Main Street in Ferndale closed in July “so major changes could be made,” according to a press release today, Monday, September 26th. Those changes are now complete, and...
Homeland Security helps seize $1.7 million worth of fentanyl Wednesday in Bellingham
“It’s hump day which around here is just another day to take 8kgs of #fentanyl off the streets of the #PNW,” Homeland Security tweeted.
Bellingham woman reportedly was shooting at a bird that was chirping loudly outside her van
Police were called after somebody reported they thought the woman was pointing the gun, later found to be a replica BB gun, at them.
myeverettnews.com
Bullets Fly At Former Starbucks Parking Lot At 118th And Evergreen Way In South Everett
Editor’s Update 9/29/2022 12:30 PM: Here is the official update from Everett Police. A little before 10 p.m. last night, Snohomish County Deputies, who were on a call in the area of the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing males fleeing the location. EPD officers responded and it was discovered the shots had been fired in the parking lot of El Taco Boom, 11802 Evergreen Way. Multiple drones were deployed to search for the suspects and a K9 team responded to assist. No suspects are in custody at this time.
q13fox.com
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
Bellingham woman allegedly steals from 12-year-old boy, then tries to buy cigarettes
The boy told police he was counting his money when the woman sneaked up behind him and snatched the cash from his hand.
myeverettnews.com
Man Facing Felony Charges After Firing Pellet Gun At Cat Sunday Morning In Central Everett
A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail Sunday afternoon and later bailed out after being arrested by Everett Police for suspicion of Animal Cruelty and 2nd degree Malicious Mischief, both felonies. Here are the details of the incident that led to the arrest as provided by Everett Police Monday afternoon on social media.
