The New Normal: How can school staff support student success and keep them safe?

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Robert McDonald and Cordelia Anthony to talk about education and safety.

Students and staff in schools across the tri-state area are training to prepare for a crisis-- using lockdown drills to learn what to do to stay safe in the event of an emergency.

However, schools in the tri-state area do not all have the same safety protocols.

In New York, four lockdown drills are required a year. In New Jersey, every school needs to have at least one fire drill and one school security drill each month. Connecticut schools need to file an annual security plan and have an annual "crisis management" drill.

Meanwhile, experts say addressing threats in school and online is important.

Dr. Amanda Nickerson, a Professor of School Psychology and Director of The Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention has done research that focuses on school crisis prevention and intervention with an emphasis on school violence and bullying.

Experts say it’s also important to address children’s social and emotional needs and improve communication with all stakeholders in the community.

