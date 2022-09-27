ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

Gov. McMaster holds briefing on Ian aftermath

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders held a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” spoke from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Tropical Storm Ian not done yet as it heads toward SC coast

Throughout the day on Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian churned a painfully destructive path through the middle of Florida as a powerful category four. Now it’s spinning off Florida’s east coast and heading north towards South Carolina. At 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties were all...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#South Coast#First Alert#Coastal Flooding#Coastal Colleton
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian

South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida confirmed several more deaths late Saturday that raised the state’s death toll from Hurricane Ian to at least 47 fatalities, hiking the global toll to at least 54 dead. A list of the dead compiled by medical examiners in the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
GEORGIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Ian set to strike South Carolina before bringing weekend rain to Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hurricane Ian is in the Atlantic and on its way towards the Carolinas and eventually Maryland. Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane by Friday afternoon near Charleston, South Carolina. Hurricane warnings are posted for the South Carolina and North Carolina coast. After that, Ian is forecast to move northwesterly, weakening as it moves inland toward the Appalachians.
MARYLAND STATE
The Post and Courier

Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand

A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian pulling away from the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 pm near Georgetown. Hurricane Warnings remain in effect along the coast and Tropical Storm Warnings inland. Storm Surge Warnings are also in effect. Most people will continue to experience tropical storm force winds around 40 to 60 mph through this evening. Some will experience higher gusts from 70 to 85 mph closer to the center of the storm. Continue to watch for ponding and shallow flooding through the evening as water recedes. The weekend will be mostly dry and sunny and cooler temperatures arrive next week.
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

McMaster, state leaders give updates as Hurricane Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and his Team South Carolina gave their third consecutive daily update Thursday, one day before Ian becomes the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the entire South...
ENVIRONMENT
live5news.com

PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
MURRELLS INLET, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy