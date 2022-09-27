ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida braces for major damage after Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with 125mph winds

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNH1I_0iC62tIK00
World News

Hurricane Ian has torn into western Cuba as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore on Wednesday.

Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region.

The US National Hurricane Centre said “significant wind and storm surge impacts” were occurring on Tuesday in western Cuba, with top winds of 125mph and as much as 14ft of storm surge predicted along the coast.

Ian is forecast to strengthen over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140mph as it approaches the Florida’s south-west coast. Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late on Tuesday, reaching hurricane force on Wednesday morning.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said an estimated 2.5 million people were under evacuation orders.

He cautioned that damage is expected across a wide area regardless of where Ian makes landfall. He urged people to prepare for power outages, and to get out of its way.

“When you have 5ft to 10ft of storm surge, that is not something you want to be a part of,” he said. “And Mother Nature is a very fearsome adversary.”

The hurricane centre expanded its hurricane warning to include Bonita Beach north through Tampa Bay to the Anclote River. Fort Myers is in the hurricane zone, and Tampa and St Petersburg could get their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

While Ian’s centre passed over western Cuba, with tropical storm force winds extending outward 115 miles, Cuba’s capital was getting rain and strong gusts. Havana’s residents openly worried about flooding ahead of the storm, with workers unclogging storm drains and fishermen taking their boats out of the water.

Ian’s forward movement is expected to slow over the Gulf, enabling the hurricane to grow wider and stronger before it brings punishing wind and water to Florida’s west coast.

Forecasters said the surge of ocean water could reach 10ft if it peaks at high tide. Rainfall could total 16in with as much as 24in in isolated areas.

As many as 300,000 people may be evacuated from low-lying areas in Hillsborough County alone, county administrator Bonnie Wise said, with schools and other locations opening as shelters.

Lee County on Florida’s south-west coast issued mandatory evacuations early on Tuesday for low-lying areas including Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Bonita Beach, where about 250,000 people live, after forecasters expanded the hurricane warning area.

Mr DeSantis declared a Florida-wide emergency and mobilised 5,000 Florida National Guard troops, with another 2,000 on standby in neighbouring states.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorising the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to co-ordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property.

Fema has strategically positioned generators, millions of meals and millions of litres of water, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Playing it safe, Nasa rolled its moon rocket from a launch pad to its Kennedy Space Centre hangar, adding weeks of delay to a test flight; airports in Tampa and St Petersburg announced they would close; and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL side said they would relocate operations to the Miami area on Tuesday in preparation for next weekend’s game.

Damaging winds and flooding are expected across the entire peninsula as Ian moves north, reaching into Georgia, South Carolina and other parts of the south-eastern US.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, in South Carolina

Hurricane Ian made another landfall on Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swathe of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The US National Hurricane Centre said Ian’s centre went ashore on Friday near Georgetown, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast...
FLORIDA STATE
newschain

US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59

Coolio “touched the world” with his talent and will be “missed profoundly” following his death aged 59, his management have said. The US rapper, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday afternoon. Coolio’s manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
State
South Carolina State
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. Sections of piers at North Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island collapsed into the churning waves and washed away. Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. — a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Emergency Management#Buccaneers#Disaster Management#Hurricane Ian
newschain

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats on Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that continued to fall. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
newschain

Vladimir Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Russian gas pipelines

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging Russian-built gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge that has been vehemently denied by the US and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and led to huge methane leaks...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

US rapper and former Big Brother star Coolio ‘dead at age 59’

Rapper Coolio, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, has reportedly died aged 59. The US rapper, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died on Wednesday, his manager confirmed to multiple US outlets. Coolio came third in the sixth series of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and went...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Coroner’s conclusions important step towards much-needed change – Ian Russell

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell said he hopes the coroner’s conclusions will be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”. Ian Russell said he wants social media to be “a place that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of young people over the money that can be made from them”.
U.K.
newschain

Three gangsters jailed for friend’s murder in legal first

Three gangsters have been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend nicknamed “Billy the Kid” following a landmark trial. Billy McCullagh, 27, was killed by gang rivals as his side’s revenge ride-out ended in “crushing defeat”. He was shot twice...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy