Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theregistryps.com
Clarion Partners Offers up for Sale a Major Redevelopment Opportunity in Downtown Seattle
An institutional investor with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest is looking to test the market with an asset sale in Seattle. New York City-based Clarion Partners has decided to place on the market for sale The Meridian mixed-use asset it owns in the city, located at 614 Pike Street and 1506 6th Avenue, according to the property’s offering document. No pricing guidance was available for the property, which covers a total land area of 57,868 square feet, at this time.
theregistryps.com
Intercontinental Real Estate Sells 155-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Seattle’s Ballard Neighborhood for $41.5MM
SEATTLE –– CBRE announced the sale of two multifamily communities totaling 155 units in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. An undisclosed buyer acquired the Belay and Noba apartments for a combined $41.5 million. Eli Hanacek, Jon Hallgrimson, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto with CBRE’s Pacific Northwest multifamily team represented...
theregistryps.com
Longwell Company Plans 201-Unit Multifamily Building in Bellevue’s Bel-Red Corridor
As Bellevue’s Bel-Red corridor continues to grow, another residential project is slated for the city’s east side. A Bellevue-based developer has submitted a proposal to construct an eight-story and 201-unit multifamily residential building in the city’s Bel-Red neighborhood. Located at 14400 NE Bel-Red Road, the project, called...
theregistryps.com
Smokey Point Plaza in Arlington, Wash., Sold for $7.165MM
ARLINGTON, WA, Sept. 29, 2022 – Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Smokey Point Plaza, a multi-tenant retail property located in Arlington, WA, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm’s Seattle office. The asset sold for $7,165,000. Andrew Scotland, Clayton J. Brown and Ruthanne Loar, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller who originally purchased the site in 2019 for $4,880,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theregistryps.com
2023 Seattle Budget Proposal Invests $228MM in Multifamily Housing
With an unprecedented, nearly quarter of a billion dollar investment in affordable housing as part of Seattle’s 2023-2024 budget, officials hope to make a difference in the city’s homelessess and housing crisis. Earlier this week, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell delivered his first budget address and transmitted his 2023-2024...
theregistryps.com
Two-Property Townhome Portfolio in Lake Stevens, Wash. Trades for $23.4MM
Investment into multifamily product continues throughout the Puget Sound region, even into smaller assets. In a transaction that closed on Sept. 23, the Lakeview Townhomes and Lakeshore Townhomes apartment complexes in Lake Stevens sold for a combined $23.4 million, according to Snohomish County records. The buyer was FAC Lake Stevens...
Comments / 0