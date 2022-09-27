An institutional investor with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest is looking to test the market with an asset sale in Seattle. New York City-based Clarion Partners has decided to place on the market for sale The Meridian mixed-use asset it owns in the city, located at 614 Pike Street and 1506 6th Avenue, according to the property’s offering document. No pricing guidance was available for the property, which covers a total land area of 57,868 square feet, at this time.

