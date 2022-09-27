PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

