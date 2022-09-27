Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the Hughesville area tonight, September 29. This checkpoint is grant funded through the Maryland Highway Safety Office. Checkpoints serve a critical role in promoting public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Begins MD 4 Intersection Improvements In Calvert County
OWINGS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is working on a $2 million project to enhance safety and access at the MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) / West Mount Harmony Road intersection in the Owings area of Calvert County. The project is expected...
Bay Net
Dunkirk VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. – On September 28, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 6231 Talbott Road. Just after 5:00 p.m., Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Truck Company 5 arrived first on the scene and found the two-story home showing smoke from the roof. Firefighters quickly went to work laddering...
Bay Net
One Firefighter Reportedly Injured During Response To Calvert Shed Fire
LUSBY, Md. — At approximately 2:15 p.m. on September 29, first responders were dispatched to the 10900 block of Cedar Drive in Lusby for a shed fire. First arriving units from Solomons found a 10×20 shed well involved with extension to a food trailer and other outside structures.
School bus runs into gas station building in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person went to the hospital Thursday after a school bus hit a gas station building in Forestville. The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that crews went to the location in the 3600 block of Forestville Rd. around 10:45 a.m. after they received word of a […]
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Lottery Ticket Theft Suspect At Food Lion
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the woman pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at 11 am, the victim spent $40 on lottery tickets from an automated lottery machine at the Food Lion in Charlotte Hall.
Bay Net
Sandbags Available To Help Calvert Residents Protect Property
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Due to predicted rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags are available at the following locations:. –Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby) Monday through Saturday, 6...
WBOC
Weather-related Delays Expected Friday Afternoon at Chesapeake Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Inclement weather is expected to arrive to the region on Friday and lasting throughout the weekend. With that in mind, the Maryland Transportation Authority said two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) will be prevented at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during periods of inclement weather.
Bay Net
Student Charged With Theft And Disorderly At General Smallwood Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On the morning of September 29, a student at General Smallwood Middle School stole shoes from another student and became disorderly when confronted by administrators. Administrators summonsed the School Resource Officer, who detained the student and was able to deescalate the situation. The student was...
fox5dc.com
Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot
BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel County mobile home fire leaves 1 person dead
LOTHIAN, Md. - A person is dead after a mobile home fire in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at the Patuxent Mobile Estates in Lothian, Maryland. Authorities say the person who was killed was an adult. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,599 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-54487. On September 19, 2022, S/DFC Flynt responded to the 3300 block of Crane...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Fire At Galazio In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – This morning, Sept. 28, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a building at 6223 Crain Highway in La Plata. A caller stated “the deck is on fire with propane sitting right next to it”. At approximately 4:50...
Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
Bay Net
Charles County Residents Gear Up For Walk To End Alzheimer’s On October 1
WALDORF, Md. – Hundreds for community members from Charles County and the surrounding area will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charles County on Saturday, October 1 at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
Bay Net
28 Grams Of Marijuana Recovered From Student At Lackey High School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On September 28, a school administrator at Lackey High School detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a locker in the hallway. A subsequent search of the locker revealed a plastic bag containing 28 grams of marijuana. The School Resource Officer was notified, and...
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Body Found In Burning Vehicle In Anne Arundel County
LAUREL, Md. – On September 27, 2022, at approximately midnight, officers and firefighters responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel for a car fire. The vehicle was located in a field approximately 100 years off the roadway and was engulfed in flames. Once...
