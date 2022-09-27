ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Frederick, MD

Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the Hughesville area tonight, September 29. This checkpoint is grant funded through the Maryland Highway Safety Office. Checkpoints serve a critical role in promoting public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

MDOT SHA Begins MD 4 Intersection Improvements In Calvert County

OWINGS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is working on a $2 million project to enhance safety and access at the MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) / West Mount Harmony Road intersection in the Owings area of Calvert County. The project is expected...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Dunkirk VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County

LOTHIAN, Md. – On September 28, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 6231 Talbott Road. Just after 5:00 p.m., Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Truck Company 5 arrived first on the scene and found the two-story home showing smoke from the roof. Firefighters quickly went to work laddering...
DUNKIRK, MD
Bay Net

Sandbags Available To Help Calvert Residents Protect Property

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Due to predicted rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags are available at the following locations:. –Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby) Monday through Saturday, 6...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Weather-related Delays Expected Friday Afternoon at Chesapeake Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Inclement weather is expected to arrive to the region on Friday and lasting throughout the weekend. With that in mind, the Maryland Transportation Authority said two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) will be prevented at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during periods of inclement weather.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot

BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,599 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-54487. On September 19, 2022, S/DFC Flynt responded to the 3300 block of Crane...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Fire At Galazio In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – This morning, Sept. 28, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a building at 6223 Crain Highway in La Plata. A caller stated “the deck is on fire with propane sitting right next to it”. At approximately 4:50...
LA PLATA, MD
WUSA9

Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
WMDT.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

