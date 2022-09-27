Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 30
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Target Jaland Lowe Set to Commit This Saturday
On Saturday, the Pitt men’s basketball program may be receiving great news as one of its top targets, Jaland Lowe, will be committing that night at 5 p.m. Lowe hails from Missouri City, Texas, where he plays for Fort Bend Marshall High School. The 6-foot-1 point guard also competed for Houston Hoops on the Nike circuit this summer, where he shined in front of college coaches.
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 5 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mars at Highlands. Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan. Franklin Regional at Plum. Avonworth at West...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Imani Christian Five-Star Prospect Alier Maluk Visits Duke
On Friday, one of Pittsburgh’s highly touted young prospects took a big-time visit down to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Alier Maluk a 6-foot-10 forward out of Imani Christian, took an unofficial visit to Duke to check out the campus and facilities along with USA Basketball coach Joe Stasyszyn.
Diaz-Graham Twins Making Instant Impression on Pitt Coaches
Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham are wasting no time making an impact on the Pitt Panthers.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Aliquippa 2024 4-Star LB Cam Lindsey Making Unofficial Visit to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers will be hosting a major target for their primetime game this Saturday vs. Georgia Tech. Aliquippa 2024 4-star star linebacker Cam Lindsey tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will be making an unofficial visit to Pitt vs. the Yellow Jackets. The talented linebacker from Aliquippa High School...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 Tight End Brody Kosin ‘Very Proud’ To Earn An Offer From Pitt
While the results in terms of commitments over the past few years might not be where they had hoped, the Pitt Panthers remain diligent in their recruiting in the state of Michigan. On Wednesday, Archie Collins talked with and extended an offer to two talented tight ends in the Class...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Ryan Larsen Leading New Era of Carnegie Mellon Football
For the first time since 1986, the Carnegie Mellon football program entered the 2022 season with a new head coach at the helm. The university opened up its first coaching search after storied 36-year head coach Rich Lackner retired and it may have found the perfect fit. Ryan Larsen, a...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne OL Commit Abdallah Daud Thinks Chemistry Can Lead North Allegheny to a Title
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — North Allegheny is off to a 5-0 start this season with outscoring teams 166-49 to begin the season. They are the number one team in the WPIAL Class-6A and the number two team in the PIAA behind Coatesville High School. The Tigers are led on...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 33 – Playing Possum, Around the ACC, & a Farewell to Geoff Collins
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00 – 11:23 – Rhode Island Recap. This one can be boiled down to one simple question: was Pitt’s performance an indication of mediocrity, or a game of possum? The Sons discuss…
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Bartender: Lara Borasso
Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
Pittsburgh couple postpones Florida wedding due to Hurricane Ian, at least 20 guests stranded
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride tells Channel 11 that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already down there that...
wtae.com
'Behind the Stage Door': How a Pittsburgh promoter brought some of rock's biggest names to town
PITTSBURGH — A new "rockumentary" takes viewers on the emotional ride of a legendary concert promoter responsible for bringing some of the biggest names in music to Pittsburgh. Based on his book of the same name, "Behind the Stage Door" details how Rich Engler thrived and survived more than...
Monessen native Coolio, "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper, dead at 59
LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for "Gangsta's Paradise," the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film "Dangerous Minds" that sampled Stevie Wonder's 1976 song "Pastime Paradise."He was nominated for five other...
National Coffee Day deals — free and discounted java love
With the weather turning cooler, nothing sounds as comforting as a hot cup of coffee. So what better time for National Coffee Day to show up than Thursday. And, apparently, Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in the country to celebrate the day. Wallethub has the Steel City ranked as the 7th best spot to feed your coffee addiction. We’re better than Cincinnati (No. 17), Buffalo (No. 43) and Baltimore (No. 63). And we’re way better than Cleveland (No. 79).
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PhillyBite
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
