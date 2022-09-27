ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

GFFR responded to two small fires in 24 hours

KRTV News
 3 days ago
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two small fires over the last 24 hours; there were no injuries in either fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh provided the following information:

The first was a fire of discarded furniture next to two dumpsters at 1717 Ninth Avenue South at 4:09 p.m. on Monday. The furniture was a total loss and there was minor damage to the dumpsters.

Fire in Great Falls (September 26, 2022)

The second happened at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in an older-style bumper-pull camper near Seventh Avenue South and 13th Street.

Fire in Great Falls (September 27, 2022)

The camper is a total loss. There was no damage to nearby structures or vehicles.

The cause of the fires is being investigated by Great Falls Fire Rescue.

