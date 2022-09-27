Read full article on original website
Ronald "Ron" Day
Ronald "Ron" Day, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield, OH. Born August 23, 1934 in Shelby, Ohio he was the son of Gabriel “Gabe”and Bessie Beatrice (Holycross) Day. He married Thelma Irene Day in June 1965 and they were together for 47 years. They raised 6 children together. He was employed as a printer/foreman by Shelby Salesbook (Shelby Business Forms, GAF, Uforma) from 1951 through 1983. Ron started his printing company in 1969, Ron's Litho of Mansfield, Ohio, which he co-owned with his wife, Irene until she passed away in 2012, retiring after 61 years.
Loudonville holds off Fredericktown
Loudonville topped Fredericktown 38-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 21-21 tie through the first quarter.
Ministry of defense: St. Marys blanks Kenton
A vice-like defensive effort helped St. Marys squeeze Kenton 55-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave St. Marys a 28-0 lead over Kenton.
Blank check: Wooster writes off Mt. Vernon with nothing but zeroes
Wooster's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Mt. Vernon 48-0 at Mt. Vernon High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Wooster stormed in front of Mt. Vernon 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Caledonia River Valley delivers smashing punch to stump Marion Harding
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Caledonia River Valley's performance in a 48-11 destruction of Marion Harding in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. Caledonia River Valley drew first blood by...
Orrville dismantles Massillon Tuslaw in convincing manner
Orrville turned in a thorough domination of Massillon Tuslaw 45-20 in Ohio high school football action on September 30. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Plain City Jonathan Alder dismantles Springfield Kenton Ridge
Plain City Jonathan Alder showed top form to dominate Springfield Kenton Ridge during a 49-16 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 7-0 lead over Springfield Kenton Ridge.
Highland engineers impressive victory over Shelby
Highland's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 44-20 win over Shelby on September 30 in Ohio football. Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Shelby after the first quarter.
Ninth-ranked Ashland roughs up Northwood
ASHLAND — Ashland University moved into the Top 10 in last week’s Division II football coaches poll. On Saturday night the Eagles looked the part. Quarterback Austin Brenner threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and the defense limited Northwood to 230 total yards in ninth-ranked Ashland’s 56-17 win at Jack Miller Stadium.
Tygers hold off Arrows in OCC thriller
ASHLAND — Aaron Thornton saved the day Friday at Community Stadium. Mansfield Senior’s senior outside linebacker, Thornton sacked Ashland quarterback Luke Bryant on fourth-and-goal from the Senior High 6-yard line with two seconds left in the game to preserve the Tygers’ 27-20 win. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 27,...
GALLERY: Lucas High School honors 2022 Homecoming court
Lucas High School announced its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Friday evening before the Cubs hosted Lima Central Catholic in a non-league football game. Shelby Grover was crowned queen and Andrew Smollen was selected king. The Cubs lost the game to LCC, 26-23.
Marion Elgin earns solid win over Morral Ridgedale
Marion Elgin trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 28-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on September 30. Marion Elgin jumped in front of Morral Ridgedale 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Massillon outclasses Middletown
Massillon turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-24 win over Middletown at Massillon on September 30 in Ohio football action. Massillon drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Middletown after the first quarter.
Toledo St. John's Jesuit takes a toll on Fremont Ross
Toledo St. John's Jesuit charged Fremont Ross and collected a 28-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Toledo St. John's Jesuit a 14-7 lead over Fremont Ross.
‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates
MANSFIELD -- Anna Carley sees infinite possibilities for the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. Improving the parking lot and updating the building facades are at the top of her priority list as managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital. The company purchased the shopping center on Sept. 8.
West Alexandria Twin Valley South blanks New Lebanon Dixie
West Alexandria Twin Valley South's defense throttled New Lebanon Dixie, resulting in a 62-0 shutout at New Lebanon Dixie High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and New Lebanon Dixie faced off on October 1, 2021 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School. For more, click here.
Powerhouse performance: Richwood North Union roars to big win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Impressive was a ready adjective for Richwood North Union's 48-14 throttling of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Richwood North Union a 27-7 lead over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan.
Dresden Tri-Valley defeats Warsaw River View in lopsided affair
Dresden Tri-Valley stomped on Warsaw River View 44-14 at Dresden Tri-Valley High on September 30 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Dresden Tri-Valley a 6-0 lead over Warsaw River View.
Blank check: Carey writes off Sycamore Mohawk with nothing but zeroes
Carey sent Sycamore Mohawk home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 48-0 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Carey a 7-0 lead over Sycamore Mohawk.
Humane Society of Richland County announces new fundraiser: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k
ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company,...
