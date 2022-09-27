Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Trump Is Accused of Stonewalling Rape Accuser to Avoid Oct. 19 Deposition
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The writer suing Donald Trump for defamation after he denied having raped her in the mid-1990s accused the former U.S. president of stonewalling and trying to avoid a scheduled deposition as he tries to delay the case indefinitely. In a letter filed on Friday in federal...
US News and World Report
Ex-EBay Execs Heading to Prison for Harassing Couple Behind Newsletter
BOSTON (Reuters) - Two former eBay Inc security executives were sentenced to prison on Thursday for carrying out a campaign to harass and intimidate a Massachusetts couple through threats and disturbing home deliveries after their online newsletter drew the ire of the company's then-CEO. Jim Baugh and David Harville were...
US News and World Report
Digital World CEO Urges Donald Trump to Press Shareholders to Vote on Merger Extension
(Reuters) - Patrick Orlando, the head of the blank-check acquisition firm that has agreed to take Donald Trump's social media company public, on Friday urged Donald Trump and Trump Media boss Devin Nunes to promote an upcoming vote to extend the merger deadline. The shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp,...
Comments / 1