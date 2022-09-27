ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 68

Fed up!
4d ago

so evidently if you are a government employee you are entitled to be exempt for crimes that you do or anything that you say! that is just b.s. no wonder trump hasn't been held accountable for all his misdeeds! this is just a slap in the face to all citizens that are law abiding! this pretty shows in black and white that their are 2 sets of rules pertaining to individuals! this shows that if you hold office you can do and say what you want with out any repercussions! I believe that due to these rules or out looks concerning people in office is the reason that there is so much corruption in our government system! the system really needs to change. what happened to checks and balances so each branch/ people was held accountable? wake up people! this isn't a republican or democratic issue it a system issue! just because you hold office doesn't mean you can do as you want! hold individual accountable for their actions!

Reply(5)
46
lucy
4d ago

so if he can get away with it can the rest of the creeps put there who do this to women too??what has this country become?

Reply(10)
26
I Lean
4d ago

They forgot to add she wants no $. Just verification the DNA on her DRESS isn't his.

Reply(5)
23
Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
Manhattan, NY
Government
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
Salon

Trump judge's ruling in Mar-a-Lago case proves Biden was right: MAGA is fascism

It had been little over a week since President Joe Biden called Donald Trump and his supporters "semi-fascist" when a Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon of Florida, proved Biden's point. While most Americans were too busy enjoying Labor Day cookouts to pay much attention to the news, Cannon let loose with a decision breathtaking in its disregard for both the law and the judicial branch's legitimacy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guido Calabresi
Person
William Barr
Person
E. Jean Carroll
Person
Roberta Kaplan
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Lawsuits#Bergdorf Goodman#The White House
The Independent

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo to be deposed in Dominion defamation case over false 2020 election claims

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo is the latest figure from the right-wing news network to provide an out-of-court testimony as part of the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against the cable news titan.A filing in the Superior Court in Delaware noted that the Fox News star would take questions on 8 September in reference to the network’s airing of false claims about the company in the fallout from the 2020 presidential election, according to a report inThe Los Angeles Times.The revelation arrives after a flurry of other Fox News personalities have been called to provide depositions in the case...
ELECTIONS
Vice

New York AG Just Dropped a Legal Bomb on Donald Trump and His Adult Kids

New York State just accused the Trump Organization of massive fraud. In a sweeping, $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his adult children, and his family business unveiled Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the company of manipulating the valuations of its properties to score financial advantages.
POTUS
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy