so evidently if you are a government employee you are entitled to be exempt for crimes that you do or anything that you say! that is just b.s. no wonder trump hasn't been held accountable for all his misdeeds! this is just a slap in the face to all citizens that are law abiding! this pretty shows in black and white that their are 2 sets of rules pertaining to individuals! this shows that if you hold office you can do and say what you want with out any repercussions! I believe that due to these rules or out looks concerning people in office is the reason that there is so much corruption in our government system! the system really needs to change. what happened to checks and balances so each branch/ people was held accountable? wake up people! this isn't a republican or democratic issue it a system issue! just because you hold office doesn't mean you can do as you want! hold individual accountable for their actions!
so if he can get away with it can the rest of the creeps put there who do this to women too??what has this country become?
They forgot to add she wants no $. Just verification the DNA on her DRESS isn't his.
Comments / 68