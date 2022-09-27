ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
MOBILE, AL
Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
Wendy's Giant of the Week: Brayden Jenkins of Theodore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Brayden Jenkins of Theodore High School is this week’s Wendy’s Giant of the Week. Jenkins rushed for 267 yards and scored four touchdowns, including one for 75 yards in the Bobcats come from behind victory over Opelik. An impressive performance from Theodore’s Brayden...
THEODORE, AL
Game Recap 2022: Gulf Shores vs. Williamson

Week 7 of Friday Night Rivals brought a 5A-Region 1 matchup at Ladd-Peebles Stadium as the 5-1 Gulf Shores Dolphins took on the 5-1 Williamson Lions. A lot was on the line as the Lions have shut out three out of their last five opponents and the Dolphins, with an explosive offense, were ready to put both sides of the ball to the test.
GULF SHORES, AL
Daphne SRO's combat marijuana usage in kids

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Recreational marijuana us is now legal in 19 states. Medical marijuana is legal in 39 states, including Alabama. Some kids see it being legalized and don’t consider the real dangers of the drug. Experts say developing brain cannot handle marijuana. Student Resource Officers in Daphne have produced a plan to try to reduce marijuana usage in students. SRO's tell us kid's don't think marijuana is a bad thing.
DAPHNE, AL
Scholastic Athlete 2022: Week #7

Congratulations to our scholastic athletes for week #7 of the 2022 high school football season, Gulf Shore's Cameron Cooper and Williamson's Janiya Wiggins. Cameron Cooper is a senior at Gulf Shores High School with a 3.98 GPA. He is on the track team and is a starting inside linebacker for the football team.
GULF SHORES, AL
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
MOBILE, AL
Former Citronelle Police Chief indicted in Federal Court

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tyler Norris, the former Chief of Police of the City of Citronelle, has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury one civil rights violation count and one count of witness tampering. Tyler is accused of kneeing a person only identified as I.M. several times in...
CITRONELLE, AL
Daphne PD, SRO's say vaping is one of the biggest problems students face

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne parents got a firsthand look at the problems student resource officers and police are facing in and around schools. At a community meeting on Thursday, topics varied from safety in the classroom to health risks of the students. They’re combatting issues that are sweeping the nation and two of those major issues are vape usage and the rise of fentanyl throughout schools.
DAPHNE, AL

