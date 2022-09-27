Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
utv44.com
'We know the time will come' when we need help - Local Alabama Power crews head to Georgia
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “We know the time will come” when we need help. The images we've seen so far from Ian have been shocking and catastrophic. And though Ian is not the storm it used to be, those now in its sites are worried. And that...
utv44.com
Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
utv44.com
ALDOT opens bids for construction of proposed Gulf Shores Intracoastal Bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — After four years of planning and a year's worth of bid delays to give Orange Beach the opportunity to negotiate with the owners of the existing toll bridge, The Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids today for the for construction of the proposed Intracoastal Bridge in Gulf Shores.
utv44.com
Wendy's Giant of the Week: Brayden Jenkins of Theodore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Brayden Jenkins of Theodore High School is this week’s Wendy’s Giant of the Week. Jenkins rushed for 267 yards and scored four touchdowns, including one for 75 yards in the Bobcats come from behind victory over Opelik. An impressive performance from Theodore’s Brayden...
utv44.com
Game Recap 2022: Gulf Shores vs. Williamson
Week 7 of Friday Night Rivals brought a 5A-Region 1 matchup at Ladd-Peebles Stadium as the 5-1 Gulf Shores Dolphins took on the 5-1 Williamson Lions. A lot was on the line as the Lions have shut out three out of their last five opponents and the Dolphins, with an explosive offense, were ready to put both sides of the ball to the test.
utv44.com
Daphne SRO's combat marijuana usage in kids
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Recreational marijuana us is now legal in 19 states. Medical marijuana is legal in 39 states, including Alabama. Some kids see it being legalized and don’t consider the real dangers of the drug. Experts say developing brain cannot handle marijuana. Student Resource Officers in Daphne have produced a plan to try to reduce marijuana usage in students. SRO's tell us kid's don't think marijuana is a bad thing.
utv44.com
Scholastic Athlete 2022: Week #7
Congratulations to our scholastic athletes for week #7 of the 2022 high school football season, Gulf Shore's Cameron Cooper and Williamson's Janiya Wiggins. Cameron Cooper is a senior at Gulf Shores High School with a 3.98 GPA. He is on the track team and is a starting inside linebacker for the football team.
utv44.com
Orange Beach flu outbreak prompts concerns from Baldwin County doctors
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A flu outbreak in Orange Beach has led to hundreds of student absences, which are now raising concerns about an increase of influenza in Baldwin County. Roughly 252 Orange Beach City Schools students are out sick; about 21% of the school system's estimated population...
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
utv44.com
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
utv44.com
Former Citronelle Police Chief indicted in Federal Court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tyler Norris, the former Chief of Police of the City of Citronelle, has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury one civil rights violation count and one count of witness tampering. Tyler is accused of kneeing a person only identified as I.M. several times in...
utv44.com
Daphne PD, SRO's say vaping is one of the biggest problems students face
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne parents got a firsthand look at the problems student resource officers and police are facing in and around schools. At a community meeting on Thursday, topics varied from safety in the classroom to health risks of the students. They’re combatting issues that are sweeping the nation and two of those major issues are vape usage and the rise of fentanyl throughout schools.
