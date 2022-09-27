PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.

