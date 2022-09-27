ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers helping as Hurricane Ian devastates Florida

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After Hurricane Ian blasted through Florida, people from western Pennsylvania are helping on the ground and here at home.As hurricane Ian cut through the state, nearly 400 people took cover in a Red Cross shelter in Arcadia, Florida. Charlie Williamson from Washington, Pennsylvania is managing that shelter as a volunteer with American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania."The storm came over and the eye pretty much came right over this building. We had 110 mph winds outside for a few hours last night," Williamson said. "We lost power, we lost the lights, we lost water, there was a...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE

The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. In the southeastern United States, panthers formerly ranged throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in Southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you like to go there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Florida that have excellent online reviews.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix reopen?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix stores in Florida closed on Wednesday at noon due to Hurricane Ian and many stores remained closed Thursday as the storm passed through the state. In an update on Thursday night, the website for Publix had the following statement posted:. "We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Norcross
Person
Jim Aiken
Person
Ron Desantis
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
GEORGIA STATE
wogx.com

VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Hurricanes#Ships#Aircraft#Gulf Coast#Hurricane Ian#U S 4th Fleet#Uss Little Rock#Navy
wflx.com

Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian

A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials. This Home Depot in St. Lucie west sustained some damage from the winds - right there in the front along part of the store, but when we got here, we quickly found out that was not the story - the story was out in the parking lot –
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
wogx.com

Florida insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. "Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy