More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Opinion: The hurricane problem Florida could have avoided
Stephen Strader writes that as the population of Florida has expanded, the wetlands and mangroves that once acted as natural "buffers" to the rising waters and waves that come with hurricanes have been destroyed to make way for subdivisions.
Pittsburghers helping as Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After Hurricane Ian blasted through Florida, people from western Pennsylvania are helping on the ground and here at home.As hurricane Ian cut through the state, nearly 400 people took cover in a Red Cross shelter in Arcadia, Florida. Charlie Williamson from Washington, Pennsylvania is managing that shelter as a volunteer with American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania."The storm came over and the eye pretty much came right over this building. We had 110 mph winds outside for a few hours last night," Williamson said. "We lost power, we lost the lights, we lost water, there was a...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 2 in Central Florida; 21 deaths reported in Florida
Hurricane Ian killed at least two people in Central Florida – both in Volusia County, officials said. At least 21 deaths have been reported across the state, though the death toll is expected to rise, state officials said Friday. Both deaths reported in Central Florida were in Volusia County.
floridaweekly.com
FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE
The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. In the southeastern United States, panthers formerly ranged throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in Southwest Florida.
Why did the waters of Tampa Bay recede as Hurricane Ian approached?
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida’s coasts, local residents have seen receding waters in Tampa Bay on Wednesday. But the reason behind them might not be so clear. Photos: Why did the waters of Tampa Bay recede as Hurricane Ian approached?. Meteorologist Kassandra...
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you like to go there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Florida that have excellent online reviews.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. Rescue efforts were underway...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix reopen?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix stores in Florida closed on Wednesday at noon due to Hurricane Ian and many stores remained closed Thursday as the storm passed through the state. In an update on Thursday night, the website for Publix had the following statement posted:. "We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas
ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
wogx.com
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to deliver baby girl at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida mother said she was dealing with "her own mental hurricane" when she and her family drove to a Melbourne hospital through Hurricane Ian's gusty winds and heavy rain to safely deliver their baby girl Wednesday – the same day the category storm made landfall in Florida.
WJHG-TV
“This will be the most expensive rebuild in the history of the state of Florida,” CFO Jimmy Patronis said
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle knows all too well what it is like to rebuild after a devastating hurricane. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team Thursday morning to discuss relief efforts in Southwest Florida. Patronis said because of inflation, he...
wogx.com
Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters: 'Pets are family. Period'
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Government shared several photos of the many pets and animals that were rescued after Hurricane Ian drenched Central Florida with flooding rains. "Pets are family. Period," the government wrote on Facebook. They noted that the pets were rescued along with their owners. Hurricane Ian...
wflx.com
Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials. This Home Depot in St. Lucie west sustained some damage from the winds - right there in the front along part of the store, but when we got here, we quickly found out that was not the story - the story was out in the parking lot –
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cooler nights ahead for Central Florida after Hurricane Ian: How low temps will go
ORLANDO, Fla. - You might need a sweater for the next few nights as Central Florida is seeing much cooler temperatures after Hurricane Ian moved through the area this week. Thursday night dropped temperatures into the mid-60s and that trend is set to continue for the next several days. Today's...
wogx.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
WESH
How to check if flooding from Ian is impacting a road on your route in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you need to travel but are unsure of how flooding from Hurricane Ian will impact your route, there's a website that can help you plan. Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic and road conditions map can help. People should stay off the roads unless they must...
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
wogx.com
Florida insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. "Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer...
