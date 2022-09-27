PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After Hurricane Ian blasted through Florida, people from western Pennsylvania are helping on the ground and here at home.As hurricane Ian cut through the state, nearly 400 people took cover in a Red Cross shelter in Arcadia, Florida. Charlie Williamson from Washington, Pennsylvania is managing that shelter as a volunteer with American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania."The storm came over and the eye pretty much came right over this building. We had 110 mph winds outside for a few hours last night," Williamson said. "We lost power, we lost the lights, we lost water, there was a...

