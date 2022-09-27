Nick Cannon has a couple early birthday gifts this year cause he just welcomed his 10th baby ... just 2 weeks after his 9th child was born. The extremely proud dad shared the news Friday about his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon. on IG. He wrote, "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps."

