Tyron Woodley Says Khabib Isn't an All-Time Top 10 MMA Fighter

Many people believe Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest MMA fighter ever, but ... future Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley isn't one of 'em!. T-Wood was a guest on "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show on betr (Jake and Tyron are cool with each other despite earlier beef) -- when the topic turned to Tyron's best fighters.
'MJ: The Musical' Producer John Branca's Backstage Visit with Star Myles Frost

When "MJ: The Musical" meets "The Producers" ... you get a little something like this. John Branca -- one of the guys behind Broadway's biggest spectacle right now -- went backstage Friday night with his wife, Jenna, to meet the show's lead star ... Myles Frost, who plays Michael. They had a cool little photo-op moment together -- flashing smiles and looking sharp.
Japanese Pro Wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki Who Fought Ali Dead At 79

Trailblazing professional wrestler Antonio Inoki, who famously fought Muhammad Ali in a mixed-rules match, reportedly died Saturday at his home in his native Japan. Inoki died of apparent heart failure after battling illnesses for years and being confined to a wheelchair. No official cause of death has been released. Inoki...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Number 10 with Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon has a couple early birthday gifts this year cause he just welcomed his 10th baby ... just 2 weeks after his 9th child was born. The extremely proud dad shared the news Friday about his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon. on IG. He wrote, "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps."
CELEBRITIES
Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title

DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
HIP HOP
Coolio Was Supposed To Film 'Wild 'N Out' Episode Week Before Death

Coolio was busy working up until he died, but there was one opportunity he was super excited about that unfortunately never happened ... he was supposed to appear on one of Nick Cannon's most popular shows. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Coolio was scheduled to be in Atlanta...
CELEBRITIES
