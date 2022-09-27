Read full article on original website
Tyron Woodley Says Khabib Isn't an All-Time Top 10 MMA Fighter
Many people believe Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest MMA fighter ever, but ... future Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley isn't one of 'em!. T-Wood was a guest on "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show on betr (Jake and Tyron are cool with each other despite earlier beef) -- when the topic turned to Tyron's best fighters.
'MJ: The Musical' Producer John Branca's Backstage Visit with Star Myles Frost
When "MJ: The Musical" meets "The Producers" ... you get a little something like this. John Branca -- one of the guys behind Broadway's biggest spectacle right now -- went backstage Friday night with his wife, Jenna, to meet the show's lead star ... Myles Frost, who plays Michael. They had a cool little photo-op moment together -- flashing smiles and looking sharp.
Japanese Pro Wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki Who Fought Ali Dead At 79
Trailblazing professional wrestler Antonio Inoki, who famously fought Muhammad Ali in a mixed-rules match, reportedly died Saturday at his home in his native Japan. Inoki died of apparent heart failure after battling illnesses for years and being confined to a wheelchair. No official cause of death has been released. Inoki...
Shaq Throwing Star Studded Charity Event, H.E.R., Maroon 5, Pitbull Performing
Last year it was Snoop Dogg ... and Shaq's calling on some of his celebrity friends once again to help him raise cash for a great cause -- the NBA Hall of Famer's throwing his 2nd annual "The Event" in Las Vegas -- and the lineup's packing serious star power!
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Number 10 with Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon has a couple early birthday gifts this year cause he just welcomed his 10th baby ... just 2 weeks after his 9th child was born. The extremely proud dad shared the news Friday about his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon. on IG. He wrote, "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps."
Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title
DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
Coolio Was Supposed To Film 'Wild 'N Out' Episode Week Before Death
Coolio was busy working up until he died, but there was one opportunity he was super excited about that unfortunately never happened ... he was supposed to appear on one of Nick Cannon's most popular shows. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Coolio was scheduled to be in Atlanta...
A.J. McKee def. Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286: Best photos
Check out these photos highlighting A.J. McKee’s unanimous decision win over Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286 from Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. (Photos courtesy of Bellator MMA)
'Kenan & Kel' Star Kel Mitchell Remembers Coolio As Joy To Be Around
"Kenan & Kel" star Kel Mitchell is remembering all the good times he had with Coolio ... telling us the late rapper was super fun to hang out with because he was always full of good vibes and good stories. The former Nickelodeon star joined "TMZ Live" Thursday where we...
Shaquille O'Neal Supports Adam Levine After Cheating Scandal, Ahead of Charity Show
Adam Levine's getting dragged for his cheating scandal, but as he gets ready for a big gig in Vegas ... he's getting strong support from the man throwing the event ... Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq tells TMZ Sports ... Adam is still good in his book, despite the Maroon 5 frontman's...
