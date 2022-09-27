Read full article on original website
Related
industrytoday.com
Wayne Dalton® Launches New Sectional Steel CX-Series
Wayne Dalton® launches new sectional steel CX-series that provides strength, longevity and durability to three new door models. Wayne Dalton®, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial door solutions, introduces three new Sectional Steel CX-Series models that offer a highly efficient design for strength and longevity in demanding commercial settings. Launched on September 26, 2022, the new Sectional Steel Models CX-20, CX-24 and CX-2400 are replacing today’s C-Series Models C-20, C-24 and C-2400 for non-wind load applications. The new CX-Series remains compatible with the C-Series allowing for section replacements as needed.
industrytoday.com
Blue Whale EV Partners with Xeal as Certified Reseller
Blue Whale EV will offer Xeal’s EV chargers featuring ultra-reliable, decentralized communication software for maximum uptime. SAVAGE, MD – Blue Whale EV, an innovative end-to-end advisory and service organization to the EV charging community, announces its partnership as a certified reseller with Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry. Through this partnership, Blue Whale EV will extend the capacity of the EV charging startup by providing sales, installation, and maintenance for prospective and existing customers. This will enable Xeal’s teams to focus on expanding production and continuing to develop cutting-edge technology.
industrytoday.com
Biotrend Energy Selects Honeywell’s Technology
Biotrend Energy will apply Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology in its planned plastics recycling factory in Turkey. Biotrend Energy plans to build Turkey’s first commercialized waste plastics recycling facility using Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology to convert waste plastics into recycled polymer feedstock. The plant will be able to...
industrytoday.com
Makersite Announces Partnership With Autodesk
Makersite plug-in adds data-driven, multi-criteria environmental impact insights to Fusion 360. (STUTTGART, GERMANY)—Makersite, a world leader in bringing sustainability and cost insights into the early stage design process for the world’s leading brands, today announced partnering with Autodesk, the leader in product design software. The new partnership combines Makersite’s environmental impact and cost data with Autodesk Fusion 360’s product design data.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
industrytoday.com
ForwardX Releases Autonomous Forklift Apex 1400-L
ForwardX, an AMR and warehouse solutions provider, has added the Apex 1400-L to its list of AMRs available in the United States. ForwardX Robotics, an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and warehouse solutions provider, has added the Apex 1400-L to its list of AMRs available in the United States. Apex 1400-L is a fully autonomous forklift which further enhances ForwardX’s capabilities in warehousing workflows including receiving, putaway, replenishment, raw material movement, and shipping.
industrytoday.com
Saritasa Develops Virtual Reality Training Program
Moving in-the-field training to a virtual environment proves safer, more efficient, and less expensive. California — Saritasa Technology Solutions, a software partner delivering innovative products and solutions to clients, has developed a new virtual reality (VR) training system for Loadstar, a provider of logistics and product handling services. The system provides a safe, interactive training environment that is faster, more efficient, and safer than previous training programs.
industrytoday.com
Teledyne FLIR Debuts Extech RH600 Dew Point Meter
Accurately measure and log dew point data to improve manufacturing quality and performance. GOLETA, Calif. ― Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced the Extech RH600 Dew Point Meter for accurate and fast dew point temperature measurement primarily positioned to prevent problems associated with water vapor in compressed air systems.
industrytoday.com
Manufacturing Industry Claims £1.5bn in R&D Tax Credit
HMRC today released their R&D tax credits statistics for the year 20/21 – here are the key points for the manufacturing industry. Year-on-year increase in manufacturing claims of 3%. The manufacturing industry made the second highest number of research and development (R&D) tax credits claims for the year 20/21,...
Comments / 0