Blue Whale EV will offer Xeal’s EV chargers featuring ultra-reliable, decentralized communication software for maximum uptime. SAVAGE, MD – Blue Whale EV, an innovative end-to-end advisory and service organization to the EV charging community, announces its partnership as a certified reseller with Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry. Through this partnership, Blue Whale EV will extend the capacity of the EV charging startup by providing sales, installation, and maintenance for prospective and existing customers. This will enable Xeal’s teams to focus on expanding production and continuing to develop cutting-edge technology.

