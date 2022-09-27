ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Someone in Ocean County, New Jersey is $10k Richer. Is it you?

It's time to check those lottery tickets. Inflation is killing us all lately. Gas prices are on the rise again, groceries are going up, and the real estate market is abysmal. Now, more than ever, we could use some extra cash. And if you're a lucky Ocean County Mega Millions ticket holder, you just scored some relief in the form of $10,000. That third prize winning ticket, and the top prized ticket worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
New York City, NY
City
Tappan, NY
Bergen County, NJ
Obituaries
State
New York State
State
Washington State
County
Rockland County, NY
City
Orangetown, NY
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Dumont, NJ
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Bergenfield, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Violent Crime#Nj#Daily Voice
105.7 The Hawk

Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
ECONOMY
105.7 The Hawk

Amber Alert for missing mom and kids who may be in NJ

UPDATE: Police said Amber Alert has been called off. The missing mother is in custody in Massachusetts while the children are safe, police said. Other details were not immediately available. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New...
SACO, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
105.7 The Hawk

NJ teens are falling for online scams faster than senior citizens

When it comes to online scams, probably. While senior citizens remain by far the most victimized group overall, losing nearly $2 billion last year in online scams, the surge of Gen Z victims has been alarming. SocialCatfish.com, a company dedicated to preventing online scams through reverse search technology, released a...
POLITICS
105.7 The Hawk

5 Creepiest Names Of Bugs Actually Found In New Jersey

The summer of spotted lanternflies finally came to an end in New Jersey. They were annoying and gross, but their name didn't evoke fear in our residents. That is not true for all New Jersey insects. There are some insects native to New Jersey that have names that will send...
WILDLIFE
105.7 The Hawk

How many people were homeless or unsheltered in 2022 in NJ?

The point-in-time count is federally mandated by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to count the number of homeless persons in every community across the nation. The #NJCounts 2022 counted individuals experiencing homelessness this year on the night of Jan. 25, 2022. It is the most comprehensive count...
HOMELESS
105.7 The Hawk

Keyport, NJ fire chief mourned after line-of-duty death

KEYPORT — Community members have been mourning 32-year-old Keyport Fire Chief Tim Pfleger, who died on Friday from injuries in a line-of-duty crash in July. Pfleger, who was a graduate of both Holmdel High School and Brookdale Community College, had been returning from training at the Monmouth County Fire Academy at the time of a crash in July.
KEYPORT, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy