How awe-inspiring that some people feel no intimidation around eyeshadow palettes. All those shades! The skill-set! What to do? Universal neutrals such as pinky-browns are an easy route in. As are less dense textures, like blushers. When you don’t want the “no-makeup makeup look” but also don’t fancy a pigment-rich intensity, a single shade of blush provides a fresh wash of colour around the eyes and cheeks. Finish off with a matte hint of colour on the lips.

MAKEUP ・ 31 MINUTES AGO