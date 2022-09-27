ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen had 'best game yet' against Falcons

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
There’s no way around it – the Seahawks are not that good right now, as safety Quandre Diggs put it recently. However, one doesn’t have to squint too hard to see promising signs at some important positions.

Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has been one of the most exciting revelations so far this season and he’s finding different ways to impact the game each week. Against the 49ers he blocked a punt that turned into seven points for his team:

Then on Sunday against the Falcons he made a brilliant play on the ball to pick off Marcus Mariota to end the half.

Folks are taking notice, including coach Pete Carroll – who called Week 3 Woolen’s best game yet.

Woolen is still going to have his rookie moments. However, his size and athleticism give him all the tools he needs to be a Pro Bowl defender and he’s off to a great start.

