Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Related
Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Martini’s Pizza in Kalamazoo keeps family, farmers at heart of business
KALAMAZOO, MI — A pizza place once frequented by boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Martini’s serves up a pizza that will go toe to toe with any other pie in town. Opened by Chicago transplants, Rich Munda and Rick Schiavo, at a small location on Idaho Avenue in Portage in 1988, Martini’s has called 832 S. Westnedge Ave. since the mid-1990s.
Zeeland celebrates 175th anniversary
About 175 years ago, 457 people from the Netherlands who were seeking religious freedom arrived in West Michigan and eventually settled in what is now known as Zeeland.
West Michigan venue saves Grand Rapids couple's wedding day in Hurricane Ian's path
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids couple was going to have their fairy-tale beach wedding in Florida, but an uninvited guest, Hurricane Ian crashed their big day. The owner of a local wedding venue came to the last-minute rescue. Lauren Scott and her fiance, Kingsley Amlalo were going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swmichigandining.com
Lake Burger Tavern
Saturday’s have become days to “just get out of the house.” We’ve gotten a little lazy as summer comes to an end and we get in to a fall routine. That was the case a couple of weeks ago. We all laid around the house until the middle of the afternoon. No one ate lunch. I had plans to go to the WMU football game later that night so J said we should go somewhere for what would probably become our one meal that day.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
This Sunday, Oct. 2, the Grand Rapids Symphony presents the first of two performers in a new concert series beginning at 5:30 p.m.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
IN THIS ARTICLE
muskegonchannel.com
The Bear Lake Tavern - BLTiki Coming Summer 2023
If you round the corner at the bottom of the hill in North Muskegon, tucked away right there in the channel is a staple of the Muskegon area. The Bear Lake Tavern (BLT) sits stoically as it has for years welcoming friends and neighbors with the warmth and charm of it's classic surroundings. Over the last few years it's had a handful of owners, distinct in their experience in the restaurant business and all equally passionate about making sure the Muskegon landmark and destination dining space remain open for all to enjoy.
awesomemitten.com
See the Best of ArtPrize 2022 in 1 Hour
One of my favorite traditions of the fall season in Grand Rapids Michigan is experiencing ArtPrize. As an ever-evolving art festival, ArtPrize features hundreds of unique exhibits ranging from large sculptures and traditional paintings to performance art and hands-on community-created pieces. If you want to see the best of ArtPrize...
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility
A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
WZZM 13
The Rapid and other employers along the Grand Rapids bus line hold “Roll With Us” job fair
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Folks at The Rapid are hanging out a “Help Wanted” sign. The transit company is holding the Roll With Us Job Fair, where job-seekers can look into a career at The Rapid or several other partners who are located along the bus lines.
Muskegon Heights building first new house in 17 years
The foundations have been laid for the first new home built in Muskegon Heights in 17 years.
WOOD
List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
It took me 14 hours to move from Grand Rapids to Philadelphia with a UHaul trailer. Here are 8 things I learned from my trip.
Moving by car was fairly easy, but I have some relocation tips for unpacking and buying furniture.
Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday. 'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.
Perrigo gets more time to hit hiring milestone in Grand Rapids
The challenge of finding qualified workers is forcing Perrigo to alter its plans in downtown Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Magazine
Troy, MI
3
Followers
8
Post
44
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids Magazine is the definitive resource on the people, food & drink, culture, arts & entertainment, lifestyle and news of Grand Rapids, Michigan.https://www.grmag.com/
Comments / 0