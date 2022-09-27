ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
swmichigandining.com

Lake Burger Tavern

Saturday’s have become days to “just get out of the house.” We’ve gotten a little lazy as summer comes to an end and we get in to a fall routine. That was the case a couple of weeks ago. We all laid around the house until the middle of the afternoon. No one ate lunch. I had plans to go to the WMU football game later that night so J said we should go somewhere for what would probably become our one meal that day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#West Michigan#Food Drink#Detroit Wing Co#Knapp S Corner#Dwc#Detroit Wing Company
muskegonchannel.com

The Bear Lake Tavern - BLTiki Coming Summer 2023

If you round the corner at the bottom of the hill in North Muskegon, tucked away right there in the channel is a staple of the Muskegon area. The Bear Lake Tavern (BLT) sits stoically as it has for years welcoming friends and neighbors with the warmth and charm of it's classic surroundings. Over the last few years it's had a handful of owners, distinct in their experience in the restaurant business and all equally passionate about making sure the Muskegon landmark and destination dining space remain open for all to enjoy.
MUSKEGON, MI
awesomemitten.com

See the Best of ArtPrize 2022 in 1 Hour

One of my favorite traditions of the fall season in Grand Rapids Michigan is experiencing ArtPrize. As an ever-evolving art festival, ArtPrize features hundreds of unique exhibits ranging from large sculptures and traditional paintings to performance art and hands-on community-created pieces. If you want to see the best of ArtPrize...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103.3 WKFR

Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility

A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WOOD

List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday. 'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Magazine

Grand Rapids Magazine

Troy, MI
3
Followers
8
Post
44
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids Magazine is the definitive resource on the people, food & drink, culture, arts & entertainment, lifestyle and news of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

 https://www.grmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy