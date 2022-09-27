Officials in California have offered a shifting version of events after a 15-year-old girl was killed in a shootout on Tuesday—and it seems like body-camera footage won’t be able to provide any clarity. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies weren’t wear body-cams, despite promises by the sheriff’s office that the devices would be in use by now. Anthony John Graziano is accused of fatally shooting his wife before fleeing with his 15-year-old daughter, Savannah. They were killed in an ensuing shootout. Officials initially said Savanah was killed as she ran towards deputies in a tactical vest, then they said it appeared she had joined the shootout. They walked back that claim Friday, saying Savannah appeared to be unarmed. Police have also walked back their initial description of her as an abduction victim, saying she may have willingly escaped with her dad. Ring video from near the scene of Graziano’s wife’s murder showed that Savannah was in the back of her dad’s pickup truck when it happened. Read it at The San Bernardino Sun

