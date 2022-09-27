Read full article on original website
Related
Scorebook Live
How SBLive’s Top 25 Washington high school football teams fared, Week 5: Eastside Catholic wins top-three matchup, set to move up
Each week, SBLive ranks the top 25 teams across the state of Washington, regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season. HOW THE TOP 25 FARED — OCT. 11. YELM TORNADOS 5-0 (3A) beat North Thurston, 63-0The ...
Look: Best USC football photos from Pac-12 game vs. Arizona State
LOS ANGELES - No. 6 USC is looking to keep its undefeated season going on Saturday night against Arizona State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. We will keep this post updated with photos from our photographer Jason Goode as he sends from the sideline throughout the game. Check back for the ...
Comments / 0