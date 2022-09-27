Baystate Medical Center reimbursed for cost of COVID-19 supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Government will reimburse the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and Baystate Medical Center for money spent containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA will reimburse $5,527,789 to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for supplies purchased between August 2020 and March 2021. These include N95 respirators, medical gloves, surgical masks, medical gowns, and face shields for safe hospital operations, and sanitizing supplies such as disposable wipes and sanitizing cloths

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Baystate Medical Center with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

In addition, FEMA has provided Massachusetts with nearly $1.3 billion for pandemic-related expenses.

