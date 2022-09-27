ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Medical Center reimbursed for cost of COVID-19 supplies

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04W5BW_0iC5yR6O00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Government will reimburse the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and Baystate Medical Center for money spent containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC no longer recommends universal masking in health facilities

FEMA will reimburse $5,527,789 to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for supplies purchased between August 2020 and March 2021. These include N95 respirators, medical gloves, surgical masks, medical gowns, and face shields for safe hospital operations, and sanitizing supplies such as disposable wipes and sanitizing cloths

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Baystate Medical Center with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

In addition, FEMA has provided Massachusetts with nearly $1.3 billion for pandemic-related expenses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Parvovirus cases confirmed in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Parvovirus cases are popping up in Springfield, causing concern for pet owners. At least seven cases have been confirmed in the city in the last month. The virus primarily affects young or unvaccinated dogs and spreads through direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces, objects and surfaces.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: long hospital wait times

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after recent complaints were made to our newsroom and on social media about long wait times at hospital emergency rooms in our area. We have seen posts about people spending, in some cases, hours in the emergency room waiting for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Ehrlich
fallriverreporter.com

550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Medical Center#Cdc#Ne Springfield#Medical Gloves#Linus Covid#General Health#The Federal Government#N95 Respirators#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Thousands of Massachusetts SNAP recipients to see increase in benefits

Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land. On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in western...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy