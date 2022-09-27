Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
Catching Rays in postseason could put Terry Francona in an uncomfortable spot: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The relationship between Guardians manager Terry Francona and Rays skipper Kevin Cash could take center stage if Cleveland and Tampa wind up meeting in the wild card round of Major League Baseball’s 2022 postseason. Francona joked with reporters Monday that he won’t be asking Cash,...
Craig Kimbrel promise for Dodgers’ World Series run after getting demoted from closer role
The Los Angeles Dodgers were just one win away from setting a franchise wins record. Craig Kimbrel got the call in an extra-innings affair against the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, the Dodgers will have to wait at least one more day to set the record as the 34-year-old’s struggles continued. Kimbrel allowed three walks (though […] The post Craig Kimbrel promise for Dodgers’ World Series run after getting demoted from closer role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist
The Los Angeles Angels activated 3B Anthony Rendon from the IL ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, per Jeff Fletcher. The decision drew some questions from fans, as they wondered why the Angels would activate Rendon so late in the season despite already being out of playoff contention. But there happens […] The post Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
3 Reasons to believe the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Browns in week four
The Atlanta Falcons end their west coast road trip after going 1-1 on the road and will return to Atlanta to take on the Cleveland Browns. Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback with Deshaun Watson still serving his suspension. This puts all of the focus for Atlanta squarely on...
History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
Houston Astros won’t give Phillies, Rays a break in final games
The Houston Astros have all but clinched the top seed in the American League postseason, but manager Dusty Baker isn’t planning to let up on the gas as the 2022 regular season winds down. Houston Astros playing “for the integrity of the game” in final six games of season...
Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are, yet again, the best team in all of baseball with a 106-47 record. Despite losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer over the offseason, the Dodgers just keep trucking along, as they remain incredibly stacked, led by star first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts. So with shortstop Trea Turner’s […] The post Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees star Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics. […] The post Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rays miss chance to clinch, lose 2-1 as Guardians rally
Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians kept Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL’s three wild-card spots, rallying to beat the Rays 2-1.
Andy Dalton ready to hunt after Saints’ Jameis Winston status update for Week 4 vs. Vikings
Red Rifle is ready to hunt! New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who is dealing with back and ankle injuries, hasn’t been able to take the practice field yet in preparation for a Week 4 date with the Minnesota Vikings in London. Well, it appears that lack of practice could result in Winston sitting out the contest- and Andy Dalton starting under center for the Saints.
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/30/2022
The Padres continue the homestand as the White Sox come to town! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Padres prediction and pick. The White Sox are officially out of the running for the postseason. After coming into the year with huge expectations, the Sox are on track to finish either 2nd or 3rd in the division. The AL Central proved to be one of the more weaker divisions in baseball this season. Chicago is (77-79) and may not even finish above .500 for the year.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview
With the exception of Aaron Judge’s quest for a 62nd home run, coming into this weekend, there’s not really anything for the Yankees to play for other than just getting all their ducks in a row going into the playoffs. The AL East has been locked up, and so has a first-round bye in the new playoff format. Theoretically, they could still catch Houston for the No. 1 overall seed in the American League, but those odds are so minuscule that it’s not really worth thinking about.
DJ LeMahieu set to give Yankees big boost ahead of MLB Playoffs
The New York Yankees activated infielder DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day IL on Friday. LeMahieu was on the IL due to toe inflammation. He is ready to return, and recently explained his rehab process, per the New York Post. “It’s two weeks, it’s a little bit better,” LeMahieu said last week. “We have a week […] The post DJ LeMahieu set to give Yankees big boost ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wants all the smoke with Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him
It was a very emotional night for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who had to watch as teammate Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a scary-looking head injury. But that wasn’t the only emotion felt by Hill and his team. The star wide receiver felt anger during the contest, as he claims a Cincinnati Bengals coach said something to him and ‘disrespected’ him. Well, Hill has a message for that Bengals coach, who had better watch his back. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has the details.
Blue Jays coach’s wife hilariously wants divorce after giving back Aaron Judge 61st HR ball
Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann might not have to go to work for the rest of his life, as he apparently was the one who caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. The Yankees scored an 8-3 win in the series finale against the […] The post Blue Jays coach’s wife hilariously wants divorce after giving back Aaron Judge 61st HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
Yankees star Aaron Judge’s dominant 2022 season draws massive praise from Angels’ Shohei Ohtani
The 2022 American League MVP Award race is now in the final stretch run, as regular season play will culminate on Wednesday. From there, voters will then decide before the postseason begins on just who between Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is most deserving of taking […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge’s dominant 2022 season draws massive praise from Angels’ Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Rays visit the Astros to begin 3-game series
Tampa Bay Rays (85-71, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (102-54, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-7, 2.85 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (16-5, 2.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 182 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Tampa Bay Rays...
