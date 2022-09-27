ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

WATCH: Two Russell County middle school students charged with terroristic threats

By Hannah James
 3 days ago

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)– Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor to hold a Tuesday morning news conference at his office.

The sheriff is expected to address recent juvenile arrests among middle school students. The entire news conference can be viewed here.

UPDATE 7:17 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022 : Two Russell County Middle School students were recently charged with terroristic threats.

Two weeks ago students noticed messages written on the walls threatening to “shoot up” the east Alabama middle school.

The first threat was found written on the wall Thursday, Sept. 15 threatening to “shoot up” the middle school the following day. Similar threats were found Monday, Sept. 19.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigated both cases, developed two suspects, who were then charged with terroristic threats in juvenile court.

Sheriff Heath Taylor put threats like these into perspective.

“We know the cases that have occurred around this country where people have shot up our kids and our schools. And it’s disrespectful, in my opinion, for the students to do that to the victims of these past shootings,” Sheriff Taylor said.

He says allegations like the ones found written across the three-bathroom stalls and one hallway of Russell County Middle School will all be thoroughly investigated.

After 80 hours of investigative work by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the two students are now facing juvenile charges; because the two suspects are juveniles, their identities are protected under Alabama law.

Sheriff Taylor confirms the two suspects, one male and one female, between the ages of 12 to 13-years-old will be prosecuted in the Russell County Juvenile Court. They both spent at least one night in the Youth Detention Center in Opelika before being released back to their families.

Sheriff Taylor called a news conference Monday morning to get one message back to the students and parents of Russell County: these kinds of threats will not be tolerated, and they will all be treated with utmost severity.

“I’m talking to parents and I’m talking to students. I want parents to have a conversation with their kids about, you know, this isn’t what you do at school, especially in today’s world. And I want them to understand that this isn’t a joke, and it’s not a game,” he informed.

At this point it is still unclear whether or not those two students are back in school. WRBL has a call into the Russell County School District, but have not gotten a response yet.

WRBL News 3

Columbus restaurant owner arrested, appears in court on multiple charges pertaining to cameras in bathroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus restaurant owner is facing 23 felony charges pertaining to hidden cameras in his business and his residence. Dennis Cleveland Thompson was arrested Thursday and appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning to answer to the charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, and knowingly using/installing a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Intruder Shot during Home Invasion in Troup County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your home is your safe place, but it also can be targeted by criminals. Now, a Troup County man is in a Columbus hospital tonight recovering from a gunshot wound. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man broke into a home and soon found...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
COLUMBUS, GA
