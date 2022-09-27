Stanley A. Brown, 86, of Edmonton, peacefully passed away at his home on September 28th while surrounded by family. He was born August 8th, 1936 in Edmonton to the late Carl Brown and Bertha Walbert Brown. At 18, he joined the United States Navy where he served from 1954-1957 aboard the USS Perry. Afterward, he spent time traveling the US while working in telecommunications. He then worked in various construction capacities but spent the majority of his days operating the family farm. While KY has always been home, he loved his travels to Kansas where he enjoyed spending time with his family as well as the opportunity to witness and participate in their daily work in construction and farming.

EDMONTON, KY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO