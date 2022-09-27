Read full article on original website
Irene Lockhart Butler
Irene Lockhart Butler, 95 of Glasgow, KY passed peacefully with family at her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Clifton Lockhart and Elizabeth Lowe Lockhart Bowles. She was the wife of the late Marvin Butler and was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Hines. Irene was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
Industrial site work headlines local economic development
GLASGOW — Work to develop three industrial sites continues in Barren County. Among them are Glasgow’s Highland Glen and South Cooper Parks and Cave City’s Chapatcha Industrial Park. South Cooper is the newest park along New Bowling Green Road. Maureen Carpenter, the executive director of the Barren...
John Larry DeVore
John Larry DeVore, age 77, of Edmonton, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home. Born April 14, 1945, in Glasgow, KY he was a son of the late John I and Maple Lougene Pedigo Devore. He was the husband of Mary Helen Butts DeVore, who survives. They were married 44 years.
Mary Teresa Garmon
Mary Teresa Garmon, 58, of Glasgow, KY passed away Tuesday, September 27th, while in the company of her family, at her residence in Glasgow, KY. Mary was born in Bowling Green, KY on July 3, 1964, a daughter of the late Margaret (Pendelton) Bradley and William Bradley. She was married to Terry Garmon of Glasgow, KY, who survives, July 2, 2013 at the Monroe County Courthouse.
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Sept. 29, 2022. Mary L. Miller, 28, and Elvin N. Borntreger, 19, both of Hardyville. Malinda D. Yoder Gingrich, 24, of Smiths Grove, and Johnnie A. Gingerich, 28, of Adamsville,...
California-based company to film movie in Barren County through October
GLASGOW — Locals could have the chance to be featured in a television movie as crews begin filming in Barren County in October. MacLean Lessenberry, the executive director of the Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Convention and Commission, said California-based American Cinema International has sent production crews to the area to “scout” areas to film.
KSP concludes investigation into Park City train, dump truck crash
PARK CITY — A Grayson County man is believed to have been counting money moments before he died in a crash with a train along State Quarry Road in July, according to new information released by Kentucky State Police. Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield, was killed July 13...
Kenneth Ray Russell
Kenneth Ray Russell, 68 of Bowling Green died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Hospice House. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Martin Russell and Elta Lucille Cline Russell. He is preceded in death by two sons, James Dewayne Key and Roy Douglas Lewis, Sr.; one brother, Donald Russell and one sister Linda Sims.
Guy Mitchell Hollinsworth
Guy Mitchell Hollinsworth, age 67, of Tompkinsville, passed away on September 29, 2022, at the Medical Center of Caverna Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1955, to the late Ralph Clifton and Kathleen (Grissom) Hollinsworth. He was a member of Mud Lick Church of Christ. He is survived by...
Gerald Getty “Red” Sullivan
Gerald Getty “Red” Sullivan, 80, departed this life Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at The Bowling Green Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 7, 1942 to the late William and Della Wilson Sullivan. He was employed by Sullivan’s Saw Mill and Holley Carburetor. He was an avid woodworker, mechanic, and farmer but perhaps his most important roles were that of a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor, and friend.
The Feese Family at Harrods Fork
7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
Danny Spainhoward
Danny Spainhoward, age 82 of Sweeden, KY departed this life on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his son’s residence. The Edmonson County native was born on April 2, 1940 to the late Rev. Norman and Flora Lindsey Spainhoward. He was married to his devoted wife of thirty-two years, Brenda Kaye Johnson Spainhoward, who also preceded him in death in 1990.
Stanley A. Brown
Stanley A. Brown, 86, of Edmonton, peacefully passed away at his home on September 28th while surrounded by family. He was born August 8th, 1936 in Edmonton to the late Carl Brown and Bertha Walbert Brown. At 18, he joined the United States Navy where he served from 1954-1957 aboard the USS Perry. Afterward, he spent time traveling the US while working in telecommunications. He then worked in various construction capacities but spent the majority of his days operating the family farm. While KY has always been home, he loved his travels to Kansas where he enjoyed spending time with his family as well as the opportunity to witness and participate in their daily work in construction and farming.
Timothy Ray “Doc” Carter (Updated)
Timothy Ray “Doc” Carter, age 70, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY. He was formerly employed by R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company. He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. He is the son of the...
Mrs. Maxine (Smith) Radford
Mrs. Maxine (Smith) Radford of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital having attained the age of 92 years, 6 months & 12 days. She was born on Saturday, March 15, 1930, in the Bear Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the daughter of Charlie Cleveland “C. C.” and Eliza (Phares) Smith. She was of the Methodist faith, member of Highland Chapel United Methodist Church, a seamstress for Sutton Shirt Corp., a waitress, farmer, and a homemaker.
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
Richard Allan Pook
Richard Allan Pook, 89, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his Nicholasville, Kentucky home. He was born September 5, 1933 in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada to the late Charles Henry and Nellie Pook. Richard was a loving husband, father, and friend to many. He served in...
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
Vintage & Antique shopping in Smiths Grove
If treasure hunting for vintage and antique items is your thing, then grab your keys and head to Smiths Grove, Kentucky! It's Exit 38 off Interstate 65. Main Street Antiques and Collectibles in Smiths Grove, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com.
