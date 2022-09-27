Read full article on original website
Related
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
KCCI.com
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Candidate Forum to be at Churdan Library
A Greene County candidate forum is taking place next week. The Churdan Public Library is hosting the event on Monday at 7pm. The program will feature the one contested local race for Greene County Supervisor District Five with Republican Dan Benitz and Democrat Mike Holden. The other candidates who will also be in attendance and are running unopposed for the upcoming election include Republican incumbent for Supervisor District Three Dawn Rudolph, Republican incumbent for County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen, Democrat incumbent for County Recorder Deb McDonald and the Libertarian incumbent for County Attorney Thomas Laehn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 28, 2022
6:450am: A deputy investigated a careless driving complaint on U Avenue near 220th Street. 8:55am: A deputy investigated a two-vehicle accident on 330 th Street and Apple Avenue. Dale Hoyt 82 of Scranton was traveling north on Apple Avenue in a 2002 International truck. Bradley Feld 53 of Glidden was traveling west on 330th Street in a 2008 Freightliner. Dale stopped at the stop sign and then pulled out striking Bradley’s vehicle. The estimated damage to the Dale’s vehicle is 10,000 dollars. The estimated damage to Bradley’s vehicle is around 1,000 dollars. Dale was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Christine “Chris” Marie Riesselman, 59, of Glidden
Private family funeral service for Christine “Chris” Marie Riesselman, age 59, of Glidden, IA, will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll on Tuesday, October 4. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery in Halbur. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Iowa DNR to Update Greene County Residents on Chronic Wasting Disease Efforts
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources invites interested Greene County residents to an update about an illness for certain wildlife. Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was found in one white tailed deer last year in Greene County, which was the first time the illness had been detected in the county. Since then, the DNR has conducted surveillance and management efforts, which will be discussed at an upcoming public meeting on Tuesday, October 4th at 7pm at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds in Jefferson.
who13.com
Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Signing Up For AlertIowa System Focal Point As Preparedness Month Ends
As Preparedness Month ends, one local Emergency Management Agency encourages everyone to get the Alert Iowa messaging system to stay connected. Emergency Management Coordinator for Adair and Guthrie Counties Bob Kempf says that the Alert Iowa messages is the state’s official notification system that provides local control of how and when to disseminate emergency and public safety messages. Kempf explains that getting the Alert Iowa System on your smart device is a focal point with Preparedness Month ending.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
kwbg.com
Summit Carbon Solutions Signs Easement Agreements for 79% of Proposed Pipeline Route in Boone County, Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Summit Carbon Solutions today has released an announcement that the company has secured 79% of the easement agreements for the proposed pipeline in Boone County and 53% of the easements for the proposed route in Iowa. The company’s press release follows:. AMES, Iowa—Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair Fire And Rescue to Serve a Sunday Harvest Meal
The Adair Fire and Rescue is asking the public to join them for a harvest meal. The departments will have a meal that consists of a hamburger, chips, water and dessert for $10. There will be a sit down or drive through option at the Adair Fire Hall on Sunday from 11am until 2pm. All proceeds will go towards the fire and rescue department. For the ability to call ahead use the number listed.
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
The Adair County Health Systems Named Top Workplace In Iowa
The Adair County Health Systems was recently named a top workplace award of 2022 by The Iowa Top Workplaces. The Adair County Health Systems was judged solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by a employee engagement technology partner. That anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection and many more.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Conservation Identifying Different Hawks Tomorrow
The Dallas County Conservation is asking the public to spend time with them identifying different types of hawks migration patterns. This will be a fast-paced program that takes place at Forest Museum Park in Perry from 9 to 10am on Saturday. The program will look at identifying field marks for different hawks in flight. Every participant will make their own field guide while the naturalist draws it on an overhead projector. This event will be preparation for the upcoming Hawk Watch. Registration is encouraged which is linked here.
Radio Iowa
Officials in 44 Iowa counties weigh in on carbon pipelines
Officials in 44 Iowa counties have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the past week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Fundraiser 5K at Spring Lake Park is Tomorrow
A new event to support a local cause is happening tomorrow. Midwest Behavioral Health and Iowa House Incorporated in Jefferson is hosting the first ever Both Feet In 5K at Spring Lake Park. Proceeds from the event will benefit Iowa House Incorporated that helps pay for less fortunate individuals that use Midwest Behavioral Services.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Acknowledge Years of Service for Employees
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors recently recognized several county employees at their regular meeting this past Tuesday. Supervisor Chair Mark Hansen appreciates all of the county employees and the work that they do. “Well certainly it’s the county employees that are the backbone of county government. They’re the ones...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Wellmark Foundation Grant Awarded To Abram Rutt Trail Park
A Guthrie County project recently received a large grant from the Wellmark Foundation. The Casey Service Club was awarded $100,000 to make improvements to Abram Rutt Trail Park. The Wellmark Foundation provided over a million dollars of their matching assets to community health grant awards to 21 Iowa organizations. Since the start of the Wellmark Foundation, they have awarded nearly $58 million in grants and special projects funding initiatives that positively impact the well-being of Iowans.
Comments / 0