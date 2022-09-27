The Dallas County Conservation is asking the public to spend time with them identifying different types of hawks migration patterns. This will be a fast-paced program that takes place at Forest Museum Park in Perry from 9 to 10am on Saturday. The program will look at identifying field marks for different hawks in flight. Every participant will make their own field guide while the naturalist draws it on an overhead projector. This event will be preparation for the upcoming Hawk Watch. Registration is encouraged which is linked here.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO