Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
Kosy Mayor Attends Meredith Commemoration
Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle is impressed with the way that Ole Miss is commemorating the 60th anniversary of James Meredith’s enrollment as the university’s first Black student. Kyle and his wife were in Oxford Wednesday night as Meredith’s special guests at a dinner at Chancellor Glenn Boyce’s home....
breezynews.com
Average Gas Price in MS Up For the First Time Since June
After three and a half months of falling gas prices, the trend has finally ended in Mississippi– at least for the time being. AAA reported Friday that the average price statewide inched up by less than half a cent to just under $3.07. The last time the price was higher than the day before was in mid-June. The auto club says it’s still the cheapest gas in the country. Locally, average prices in Leake and Neshoba counties continue to drop while there’s been an increase in Attala County.
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault, DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
JAMES K SELF, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, KPD. Bond $5,000. MARY STANFORD, 50, of Canton, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418. WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 35, of Canton, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, CPD. Bond...
breezynews.com
Fishing for Cars and Horsing Around in Attala
7:17 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a horse loose on Industrial Park Rd near Attala Corporate. 11:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a man walking on Knox Rd near Jason Niles Park who was carrying a fishing pole and trying to hit vehicles with it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
breezynews.com
Panhandling, Grass Fire, and more in Attala
7:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a male was going from store to store on Hwy 12 panhandling. 9:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West South St when a caller complained that a juvenile male threw something at the window of his residence.
breezynews.com
Kosciusko Wins Against Choctaw Central at Homecoming
They inaugurated the new field. They crowned the homecoming queen. And they played a near-perfect game. The Whippets gave no quarter and beat the Warriors with a final score of 35-8. Tyran Mosley was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!. Next...
breezynews.com
Holmes Bulldogs Wins Against Northeast Tigers
After a big win last week against Coahoma, the Holmes Bulldogs, playing at The Jungle in Madison, hosted the Tigers of Northeast Mississippi Community College in Thursday night’s juco action. After some back and forth, the Bulldogs got the first touchdown. But the Tigers came right back with their...
breezynews.com
Servpro Coaches Show – September 29, 2022
Before the Whippets take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the Servpro Coaches Show. This week, Kosciusko Whippet head football coach Casey Orr recaps the win against Forest and previews Friday’s Homecoming game against Choctaw Central. The Servpro Coaches Show airs on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
breezynews.com
Kosy Kid Zone coming to Whippet football games
The Kosciusko WHippets will debut the Kosy Kid Zone during the Homecoming game this Friday night. It will be located in the area behind the north end zone of Landrum Field. The cost of a Kid Zone wrist band will be $5. Please bring exact change for this purchase. Wrist...
breezynews.com
Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today
Leake County Sheriff, Randy Atkinson has confirmed that a man’s body was found in a creek near the Leake-Attala County line. Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to Center Crossing Road when they received a call at 11:13 a.m. about a vehicle that was upside down and submerged in water.
Comments / 0