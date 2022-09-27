ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
New York Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger already showing progress

The New York Giants drafted tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Bellinger was viewed as a developmental tight end with the potential to eventually start in an NFL offense. But due to the lack of depth on the Giants’ roster, Bellinger was thrust right into the starting lineup to open up the regular season. This was a challenging position for any rookie to enter, however, Daniel Bellinger is already showing progress through three games.
