Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next contract might not turn out very well, MLB insider says
Aaron Judge’s free agency is approaching. The New York Yankees just clinched the American League East and will soon begin a playoff run, but after that their star will be free from team control. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5...
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native on the move (again) after being designated for assignment (again)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
MLB・
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Curt Schilling had a big problem with Michael Kay’s call of Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. Baseball fans are excited about the milestone. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Michael Kay had the call on YES Network. You...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Pete Alonso chasing MVP history
Talk about a dynamic duo. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the majors with 60 home runs while New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso leads the majors with 131 RBI. As a result, they could be setting the stage for the Big Apple to double-dip on MVP Awards...
As Aaron Judge looks to surpass Roger Maris, Nets’ Kyrie Irving roots for ‘clean’ Yankees slugger
NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving has never been shy about expressing his opinions on controversial subjects -- and now that extends to Major League Baseball and its home run record, too. The Nets’ star grew up a Yankees fan is rooting for Aaron Judge as the slugger looks to surpass...
Meet Frankie Lasagna, the Blue Jays fan who almost caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
You can’t make this stuff up. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season in Wednesday’s 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The blast tied Judge with Roger Maris for the club and American League single-season record. The ball landed...
N.J. native who pitched for Yankees, Mets explains how to attack Aaron Judge
Between Aaron Judge’s 60th and 61st home runs of the season, he was walked 13 times. Then, finally, he connected with a pitch from Blue Jays’ Tim Mayza deep in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game and tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record.
TMZ.com
Blue Jays Fan Drops Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run Ball, Misses Huge Payday By Inches!
37,008 showed up to watch Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run Wednesday night -- but one of the fans in attendance couldn't have been sicker to see history ... 'cause he dropped the historic baseball, costing himself a small fortune!!. Judge hit the blast in the seventh inning of...
New York Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger already showing progress
The New York Giants drafted tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Bellinger was viewed as a developmental tight end with the potential to eventually start in an NFL offense. But due to the lack of depth on the Giants’ roster, Bellinger was thrust right into the starting lineup to open up the regular season. This was a challenging position for any rookie to enter, however, Daniel Bellinger is already showing progress through three games.
NFL・
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
