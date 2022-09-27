The New York Giants drafted tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Bellinger was viewed as a developmental tight end with the potential to eventually start in an NFL offense. But due to the lack of depth on the Giants’ roster, Bellinger was thrust right into the starting lineup to open up the regular season. This was a challenging position for any rookie to enter, however, Daniel Bellinger is already showing progress through three games.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO