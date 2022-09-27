Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Conservation Identifying Different Hawks Tomorrow
The Dallas County Conservation is asking the public to spend time with them identifying different types of hawks migration patterns. This will be a fast-paced program that takes place at Forest Museum Park in Perry from 9 to 10am on Saturday. The program will look at identifying field marks for different hawks in flight. Every participant will make their own field guide while the naturalist draws it on an overhead projector. This event will be preparation for the upcoming Hawk Watch. Registration is encouraged which is linked here.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Instructional Materials Committee with Perry Schools Hear Both Sides of Contested Book
The instructional materials committee with the Perry School District continued its discussion from earlier this month on Wednesday night about a complaint of a book that is currently being discussed in a high school class. The book in question is “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Committee Chair Linda...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Christine “Chris” Marie Riesselman, 59, of Glidden
Private family funeral service for Christine “Chris” Marie Riesselman, age 59, of Glidden, IA, will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll on Tuesday, October 4. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery in Halbur. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Lions Club Does Over 100 Pre-K Free Eye Screenings
One Perry organization just wrapped up a free service that continues its mission for the youth in the community. Ray Harden with the Perry Lions Club tells Raccoon Valley Radio they did free eye screenings for about 104 pre-kindergarten students using a $10,000 camera. He says they send the pictures to opthamologists at the University of Iowa for further evaluation and if there is an issue with a child’s eye development, that information is relayed back to the parents. Harden feels this is a needed program that they provide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Candidate Forum to be at Churdan Library
A Greene County candidate forum is taking place next week. The Churdan Public Library is hosting the event on Monday at 7pm. The program will feature the one contested local race for Greene County Supervisor District Five with Republican Dan Benitz and Democrat Mike Holden. The other candidates who will also be in attendance and are running unopposed for the upcoming election include Republican incumbent for Supervisor District Three Dawn Rudolph, Republican incumbent for County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen, Democrat incumbent for County Recorder Deb McDonald and the Libertarian incumbent for County Attorney Thomas Laehn.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM School District Focused on Literacy Improvements as Its WIG Initiative
For a second consecutive year, the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District is dedicating itself to the same overall goal. Superintendent Greg Dufoe tells Raccoon Valley Radio their Wildly Important Goal (WIG) is lowering their percentage of students who are not proficient in their grade level for literacy from 18 to 10 percent. He says their WIG relates to the book that the school district also adopted called, “The Four Disciplines of Execution” by Franklin Covey. Dufoe says the top discipline is having a narrow set of goals.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
The Adair County Health Systems Named Top Workplace In Iowa
The Adair County Health Systems was recently named a top workplace award of 2022 by The Iowa Top Workplaces. The Adair County Health Systems was judged solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by a employee engagement technology partner. That anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection and many more.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Acknowledge Years of Service for Employees
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors recently recognized several county employees at their regular meeting this past Tuesday. Supervisor Chair Mark Hansen appreciates all of the county employees and the work that they do. “Well certainly it’s the county employees that are the backbone of county government. They’re the ones...
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Girls Wrestling Program Names First Head Coach Amanda Carl
Girls wrestling is now a sanctioned sport and the Panorama Girls Wrestling Program names their head coach for their first season. Amanda Carl is the first ever head coach for the Panorama Girls Wrestling program which will be shared with Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center and West Central Valley High Schools. Carl is a graduate of West Central Valley along with wrestling for the Matpac program from 1991 to 1998 and she coached peewee girls wrestling. She says the interest level has been high for girls wrestling and she is excited to get the program started.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Wellmark Foundation Grant Awarded To Abram Rutt Trail Park
A Guthrie County project recently received a large grant from the Wellmark Foundation. The Casey Service Club was awarded $100,000 to make improvements to Abram Rutt Trail Park. The Wellmark Foundation provided over a million dollars of their matching assets to community health grant awards to 21 Iowa organizations. Since the start of the Wellmark Foundation, they have awarded nearly $58 million in grants and special projects funding initiatives that positively impact the well-being of Iowans.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair Fire And Rescue to Serve a Sunday Harvest Meal
The Adair Fire and Rescue is asking the public to join them for a harvest meal. The departments will have a meal that consists of a hamburger, chips, water and dessert for $10. There will be a sit down or drive through option at the Adair Fire Hall on Sunday from 11am until 2pm. All proceeds will go towards the fire and rescue department. For the ability to call ahead use the number listed.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Signing Up For AlertIowa System Focal Point As Preparedness Month Ends
As Preparedness Month ends, one local Emergency Management Agency encourages everyone to get the Alert Iowa messaging system to stay connected. Emergency Management Coordinator for Adair and Guthrie Counties Bob Kempf says that the Alert Iowa messages is the state’s official notification system that provides local control of how and when to disseminate emergency and public safety messages. Kempf explains that getting the Alert Iowa System on your smart device is a focal point with Preparedness Month ending.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
William Rhoads, 65, of Glenwood, Minnesota
Celebration of Life for William Rhoads, age 65 of Glenwood, MN, will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of His Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry, IA. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Republican Candidate for New Iowa House District to Hold Free Event in Jefferson
There is a candidate meet and greet event happening tomorrow in Jefferson. Republican Carter Nordman will be at the Milwaukee Depot tomorrow starting at 5:30pm. Nordman is currently serving his first term in the House for District 19 but due to the state’s redistricting, Nordman is the Republican nominee for House District 47, which includes Greene and Guthrie counties, along with the northwestern section of Dallas County.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Free Program on Lincoln Highway to be in Rippey
A free program is being held in Rippey tomorrow night. The Rippey Lions Club is hosting Bob and Joyce Ausberger of Jefferson to present a program on the Lincoln Highway. Lions Club member Nancy Hanaman tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Ausbergers have been active members of the Iowa Lincoln Highway Association and operate the Lincoln Highway museum in Grand Junction.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams to run at Leon Fox Invite today
Greene County is among the schools running today at Perry’s Leon Fox Coed Cross-Country Invitational. It’s named after the former Perry coach and is held at the Perry Golf & Country Club just north of Perry. There will be races for middle school and high school girls and boys with team and individual awards presented.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Fundraiser 5K at Spring Lake Park is Tomorrow
A new event to support a local cause is happening tomorrow. Midwest Behavioral Health and Iowa House Incorporated in Jefferson is hosting the first ever Both Feet In 5K at Spring Lake Park. Proceeds from the event will benefit Iowa House Incorporated that helps pay for less fortunate individuals that use Midwest Behavioral Services.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams ran at Leon Fox Invite on Thursday
Greene County had its girls and boys cross-country teams at the Leon Fox Invitational hosted by Perry on Thursday. The event was held at the Perry Golf & Country Club and it’s named after the former Perry teacher/coach. Coach Jeff Lamoureux watched his boys’ team finish in fifth place among 10 teams. The Greene County girls were ninth among 10 squads with the minimum five runners competing.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Residents Will Soon Get to Burn Yard Waste Again, City Has Alternatives
Perry residents will soon be able to openly burn yard waste again this year. The City Council earlier this month approved the fall yard waste open burn dates from October 31st-November 20th. Residents are only allowed to burn yard waste from 10am to sundown. During the discussion at the meeting, some of the issues that were brought up concerning open burning were largely health related and individuals burning wet yard waste instead of dry yard waste.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 28, 2022
6:450am: A deputy investigated a careless driving complaint on U Avenue near 220th Street. 8:55am: A deputy investigated a two-vehicle accident on 330 th Street and Apple Avenue. Dale Hoyt 82 of Scranton was traveling north on Apple Avenue in a 2002 International truck. Bradley Feld 53 of Glidden was traveling west on 330th Street in a 2008 Freightliner. Dale stopped at the stop sign and then pulled out striking Bradley’s vehicle. The estimated damage to the Dale’s vehicle is 10,000 dollars. The estimated damage to Bradley’s vehicle is around 1,000 dollars. Dale was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.
Comments / 0