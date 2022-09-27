Virginia Garza Lopez, 86, of Houston, passed away Sept. 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her children. Virginia was born May 2, 1936, in Rockdale, to parents Candelario and Eloise Garza. She was quite fierce on a slot machine and an avid Elvis fan. She said she was able to see him in concert in her younger years and was not bashful in the fact that she was one of the screamers. She loved everyone unconditionally and gave to those in need. Her kindness was inspiring. Virginia’s heart was full of joy for her family, whom she loved so dearly. God blessed us when he brought this woman into our lives. We will tell her stories and remind others of the strength she possessed throughout her life.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO