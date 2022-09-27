Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe Mertens
restonnow.com
Reston Home Tour returns for 20th year this fall
Visitors will have a chance to step into an assortment of Reston lifestyles at the Reston Home Tour this November. A ticket unlocks self-guided tours of eight homes, according to a press release from the tour’s host, the Reston Museum. These include the new Lake Anne House and a home close to Lake Audubon that is filled with art.
restonnow.com
With flooding possible, Hurricane Ian washes out some local events
An October weekend once filled with fall events is starting to clear out, as Fairfax County braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm that devastated Florida after making landfall on Wednesday (Sept. 28) is expected to weaken as it heads north, but its rain and winds could still prove dangerous, the Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security (DEMS) warns.
theburn.com
Construction underway on Loudoun’s new Reservoir Park
Area residents have been waiting for years for work to begin on the new Reservoir Park coming to the southeast shore of the Beaverdam Reservoir next to Ashburn— and now, county officials have announced work is getting underway. However, as part of the construction work, public access to the...
restonnow.com
Reston Town Center pavilion to reopen next month as renovations continue
The first major renovations to Reston Town Center’s in 30 years are well underway, with the pavilion set to reopen later this year. A spokesperson for Boston Properties says the opening of the pavilion is anticipated “sometime in November with the return the ice rink for the winter season.”
restonnow.com
Morning Poll: How often will you ride Silver Line Phase 2 when it opens?
Metro’s extension of the Silver Line through Herndon into Loudoun County is finally starting to look like a reality, instead of a hypothetical, albeit expensive, project. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority unveiled new maps for its rail system last Friday (Sept. 23) that featured the six new stations, among other changes. A day earlier, its general manager got the go-ahead to set an opening date, though one has yet to be announced.
alxnow.com
New cafe with ‘light fare’ coming to Alexandria’s darkest hotel
The Electra America Hospitality Group (EAHG) has filed an application to open a new cafe with outdoor seating at Hotel AKA — an Old Town North Holiday Inn replacement at 625 First Street with a dark exterior. The amendment to allow a cafe is bundled in with an official...
northernvirginiamag.com
15 Incredible Fall Fairs and Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Month
Celebrate the new season by enjoying a glass of wine, hitting the farm, or spending the day exploring local art. It’s officially fall festival season! There’s just something about the crisp air combined with fall fun and delicious baked goods that make everyone excited for the season’s festivities. Whether you want to throw back a brew as you celebrate Oktoberfest or explore the work of hundreds of talented artists from across the region, these are the festivals to visit in October.
restonnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 26-30
The weekend is almost here. Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive or you head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to...
Fairfax Times
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program
Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
WJLA
Water main break creates sinkhole in Arlington: Here's what area to avoid
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A water main break in Arlington created a sinkhole Thursday evening, diverting traffic as water flooded the roadway. Long Bridge Drive between 6th Street South and Boundary Channel Drive is blocked and officials are telling drivers to prepare for a possible prolonged closure. Officials are...
theburn.com
Milk & Honey Cafe prepares to open new Dulles 28 location
This sign is up at the first Milk & Honey Cafe location in Loudoun County — and the new brunch-centric restaurant should be opening soon. The Burn first broke the news about Milk & Honey coming to the area back in February. The restaurant has taken over the space at the Dulles 28 Centre vacated by Cheeburger Cheeburger, a longtime burger joint.
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
WTOP
Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market for 1st time ever
The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built. The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.
restonnow.com
Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension
Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor
Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
popville.com
“Something strange happened in glover park over the weekend – animal sacrifice?”
Something strange happened in glover park over the weekend – animal sacrifice? It’s head is in the creek adjacent to the glover park entrance off Edmunds and some of its organs are in the park. I can’t imagine an animal beheaded a deer and threw it in the creek so….”
alxnow.com
Plucky dog ‘Banjo’ is up for adoption in Alexandria
Thoughts of a new home are music to Banjo’s ears. The six-year-old male black-and-white beagle mix learns the most about the world with his nose to the ground, so don’t be surprised if he greets you starting with your shoes – and works his way up, says Animal Welfare League of Alexandria spokesperson Gina Hardter.
