Review: Big Mill brings unique offering to Lawrence with its strong execution of Detroit-style pizza
The first person to melt and caramelize cheese on toasted dough must have known that something special had happened, and their legacy can be found in cuisines all over the world, from grilled cheese to quesadillas. And pizza, of course. Detroit-style pizza is one of the modern beneficiaries of this...
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
Fairfax man hurt in Atchison County crash
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 near the Interstate 29 entrance-exit ramp in Rock Port. Authorities say a westbound 1998 Volvo semi driven by 57-year-old Scott Langley of College Springs began slowing to turn onto southbound I-29 when it was rear-ended by a 1993 GMC driven by 47-year-old John Pitts of Fairfax. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway facing west.
St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty in 2021 K-9 Death
A Saint Joseph man pleaded guilty to two felony charges Tuesday in Buchanan County Court. Court documents say Valdez William McDonald pleaded guilty to felony knowingly causing the death or disablement of a police animal and felony armed criminal action. Records list both charges from June 30, 2021. The court...
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect for the Friday morning homicide at the Meadowlark Apartments. Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence was arrested early Saturday morning for 1st degree murder and was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. On Friday afternoon, TPD...
New public art piece completed in Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Members of the public are invited to help celebrate the installation of new artwork in the City of Lawrence next month. The piece, named Through Other Eyes, was recently erected between the Lawrence Kansas Police Department and an adjacent trailhead. The reception for the art will be held at 5:45 p.m. on […]
Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
Family mourning death of 23-year-old killed in shooting at Meadowlark Apartments
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department responded to another deadly shooting 24 hours after Thursday’s homicide. Law enforcement received multiple calls of gunshots on Friday morning around 10:00 at Meadowlark Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, dead and one other individual shot with non-life threatening injuries, who was immediately transported to a local hospital.
Douglas County deputies arrest 3 in armed kidnapping of 3-year-old
Law enforcement arrested three suspects Friday morning in a suspected armed kidnapping of a 3-year-old.
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
Topeka murder suspect caught in shootout with police identified by KBI
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement has identified the murder suspect at the center of a police chase through downtown Topeka. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Thursday as the primary suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another […]
Kansas City woman injured Wednesday morning in crash off I-635
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the car she was driving left an interstate highway and crashed in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 635, just south of Parallel Parkway. According to the Kansas Highway...
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
Police arrest suspect in Kansas apartment complex murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a third homicide in Topeka this week have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers...
Arrests made in two drug enforcement cases
FALLS CITY – A Richardson County judge has sealed additional affidavits in drug enforcement cases. Court records say separate meth delivery charges are filed against Joshua Carpenter, 37, of Falls City and Sarah Gerber, 26. Both are also charged with possession of money during a drug crime and possession of methamphetamine.
