Effective: 2022-09-30 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor is currently in Major Flood Stage and has reached Record Flood Stage. The river is expected to crest through the weekend. Levels will then very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage through early next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 PM EDT Friday was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.8 feet late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (4 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.7 Fri 4 pm 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.6 4.5

