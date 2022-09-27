Read full article on original website
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1 Full Results 10.01.2022: Heavyweight Tag Team Title & More
The initial night of Royal Quest II was held live on October 1, 2022 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling in London, England. The presentation will be accessible for VOD in the future on NJPW World, but you can find complete results (per Callum Wiggins) and some highlights below. *Gabriel Kidd def....
Another Match and Segment Set For Monday’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced a match and segment for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in St. Paul, Minnesota. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting. The updated lineup includes:
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.30.22
Location: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. We are eight days away from Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. There are enough matches ready to go for the show but it wouldn’t surprise me to see a little more added this week. That isn’t a bad thing as there is no major match just yet, but that leaves some ground to be covered. Let’s get to it.
Six Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Added To WWE Extreme Rules
WWE has announced a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match for Extreme Rules. The match will see the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) battle Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser). Extreme Rules happens on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:
Extreme Rules Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a contract signing to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Smackdown that Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign the contract for their Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match at Extreme Rules on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for Raw is:. * Braun...
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
Wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki Passes Away At 79
A giant of the wrestling world has left us as Antonio Inoki, the Japanese icon who helped transform the industry, has reportedly passed away. Yahoo Japan reports that the wrestling legend died at his home on Friday (Saturday morning in Japan) at the age of 79. Details regarding his passing were not reported, though Inoki had been in poor health for quote some time.
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight
– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs. – Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
A&E Working On Randy Orton Episode of Biography
PWInsider reports that A&E is working on an episode of their WWE Biography series that will focus on Randy Orton. The network is planning more episodes of the series that will begin airing in January. It’s unknown if the Orton episode will be ready in time.
All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
PAC will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts IV next Friday. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that PAC will defend his title against Trent Barette on next week’s AEW special, which airs at 11 PM ET after AEW Rampage. The match is...
Daniel Cormier To Be Guest Referee For Fight Pit Match At Extreme Rules
In a post on Twitter, Ariel Helwani reported that UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will be the guest referee for the Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins will face Matt Riddle in the match, which happens next Saturday in Philadelphia. Helwani wrote: “Breaking: Daniel Cormier will...
AEW Hypes ‘National Scissoring Day’ For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” (Billy Gunn) announced that next week’s episode will celebrate ‘National Scissoring Day’. The official AEW Twitter account hyped the celebration with a post that read:. Don’t ever let anyone tell you tweeting...
WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks On Advice He Got From Triple H
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, recent WWE NIL signing Ruben Banks revealed the advice he got from Triple H when he joined the program. According to Banks, Triple H said: “it is not as much about the wrestling, it’s about the people you’re doing it for.”
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Tried To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW
Cody Rhodes is now in the WWE, although he is currently rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle and is out of action. He made waves earlier this year by leaving AEW and made his WWE return at Wrestlemania. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery spoke to Rhodes before his AEW departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company.
STARDOM LEC Fuwarun Mask Presents 5 STAR GP 2022: Giulia Wins Tournament
– STARDOM held its LEC Fuwarun Mask Presents the 5 Star GP 2022 event today. The card was held at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Main Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 2,343. With the card, the event concluded the STARDOM 5 STAR Grand Prix,...
GoFundMe Launched For AEW Staffer After Home Lost During Hurricane Ian
A GoFundMe has been launched for a member of the AEW crew after his home was lost during the onslaught of Hurricane Ian. The GoFundMe was launched to help for AEW audio technician Dennis Bowe’s family after power surges during the storm resulted in their house catching on on fire twice. Bowe was on the road for the company and when he returned home, the house was completely destroyed.
Lio Rush Announces That He’s Cleared, Set For RevPro British J-Cup
Lio Rush appears to be medically cleared and is set for RevPro’s British J-Cup tournament. The WWE and AEW alumnus has been out of action with a shoulder injury that he suffered at the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022, but took to his Twitter account on Thursday to write, “CLEARED,” as you can see below. RevPro announced soon after that Rush is set to be the fifth entrant in the tournament, joining Connor Mills, Will Kaven, Leon Slater, and Robbie X as announced competitors thus far.
Spoiler On AEW Stars’ Appearance On Netflix’s The Floor Is Lava
AEW’s Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy appeared in season three of Netflix’s The Floor is Lava, and a new report reveals how hey performed. The third season is streaming in its entirety on Netflix and PWInsider reports that only Statlander made it all the way across the obstacle course, with Taylor slipping and being eliminated about halfway through. Cassidy made it to one of the last obstacles before slipping off a giant beach ball that he had to jump on just before the door and fell into the “lava.”
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
