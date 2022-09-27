Read full article on original website
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Rev. James Daniels stops by the Texas City Police Department.
Rev. James Daniels stops by the Texas City Police Department. While meeting with Chief Joe A. Stanton, they discussed their dedication to the community and the restarting of the Monthly Ministerial Alliance and Community Leaders Meetings.
Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
Community mourns Bellaire mother and 2 daughters killed in Waller County car crash
"When your time comes, your time comes. But it came too soon for them. Way too soon," a family friend who taught Indian classical dance to both daughters, said.
Baytown woman enraged neighbor wasn't arrested after attacking her on public sidewalk
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown woman said she no longer feels safe in her own home after she was attacked by her neighbor. She's upset he wasn't arrested and is frustrated that police didn't even call medics to check out her injuries. Virgen Morales said she was going to...
Texas man sets fire to his pickup truck outside of a Buc-ee's in Freeport
Not your average Buc-ee's pit stop.
Police say Houston man found dead in dumpster at Galveston school may have died by suicide
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police have identified the man who was found dead in a school dumpster Thursday. They said 28-year-old Jarrett Bennett, from Houston, may have died from "self-inflicted" injuries. His body was found in a dumpster at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street Thursday morning. Investigators said...
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
Police arrest man with gun outside Deer Park Elementary School
DEER PARK, Texas — A man with a gun was arrested Tuesday outside Deer Park Elementary school, police confirm. Brendan Ladd, 21, was taken into custody by Deer Park police and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. An alert employee at the school on Luella Avenue saw a...
More than 100 employees exposed to over-applied chemical at Richmond-area plant, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — More than 100 employees were examined Thursday after being exposed to a chemical at a Richmond-area plant, according to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management. Six of those employees were taken to the hospital with the most severe symptoms being dizziness and lightheadedness. Officials...
No major injuries after LC-M school bus rear-ends car near high school campus Thursday morning
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — No major injuries were reported Thursday morning after a school bus struck the rear of a car near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in Orange. The bus struck the rear of a car, driven by an LC-M student, on Texas Highway 87 near the campus according to a district spokesperson.
4 people injured, 1 critical, in crash believed to be caused by drunk driver, police say
DICKINSON, Texas – Authorities are investigating a crash that injured four people in Dickinson Friday, and they suspect a drunk driver is to blame. According to police, the suspect hit another car head-on near FM 517 and Gum Bayou. Investigators say the hit car then flipped and landed in...
Texas EquuSearch joins the search for a missing Alvin school teacher
Texas EquuSearch has joined police in looking for a missing Alvin school teacher. Michelle Reynolds was last seen in Alvin, Texas on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Investigators find surveillance video of missing Alvin ISD teacher
Michelle Reynolds' car surfaced in New Orleans last week.
Family members demand answers after Black man was tased by HCSO, said to be on his deathbed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A news conference was held Friday after a Black man was tasered by Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputies and is now on his deathbed, according to a release. Dr. Candice Matthews, Quanell X, and other community and civil rights organizations will be at the conference. In...
Dozens of parents show up at Paetow High School after 'unfounded' threats and recent fights caught on video
KATY, Texas — Dozens of parents lined up outside Paetow High School in Katy Wednesday morning to pick up their kids after rumors of threats against the school. In a letter to parents, Katy ISD addressed a text message circulating among students that referred to a "school shooting." "Katy...
1 dead, 1 injured after major crash at Highway 225 near Scarborough in east Houston, police say
Houston police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured at Highway 225 near Scarborough Saturday morning. The crash, which involved two sedans, was reported at 7:38 a.m., per Houston TranStar. The cause of the crash is under investigation. All mainlanes at Highway 225 were...
Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
