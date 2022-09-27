Read full article on original website
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Released by Paramount Network
The highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone is now less than two months away. Season 4 of the series broke records for Paramount Network, once again proving itself as one of the biggest shows on cable television. In November, the series will officially return for its fifth installment, and the first trailer is giving fans a glimpse at all of the wild western drama that lies ahead.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Creator Details Connection to The Witcher Season 2
In case you somehow missed it, there has been an outpouring of news about Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin since the recent Tudum fan event. First and foremost, The Witcher: Blood Origin will officially release on December 25th. Also, Minnie Driver has been added to the cast. And now it's only four episodes instead of six. On top of all of that, The Witcher: Blood Origin creator Declan de Barra has detailed a very specific connection that the prequel series has to The Witcher Season 2.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5
The characters prepare for war in 'The Rings of Power' Episode 5, and those watching carefully will pick up on a few minor Easter Eggs.
The Walking Dead's Final Trailer Released
They finish the fight together. AMC released the final trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, premiering October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. In the trailer for the eight-part series conclusion, the survivors fight for a future in the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). As Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lead the last stand against Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) army outside Commonwealth's walls, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are among those still inside the community in chaos and revolt over the exposed crimes of the corrupt Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). In the end, the final threat is a horde of variant walkers not seen since the earliest episodes of the walker apocalypse.
Queen Elizabeth Used Her Lipstick to Send a Secret Signal and It’s Actually Genius
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As we look back on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, it's clear that she was a remarkable woman. She was a steadfast leader, a skilled diplomat, and, as it turns out, a very smooth operator in awkward social situations without us even realizing it.
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
Prometheus Star Guy Pearce Addresses Return for FX's New Alien Series
In Prometheus, acclaimed actor Guy Pearce took on the role of Peter Weyland. Decrepit and hoping to extend his lifespan, he snuck on board the Prometheus, but ultimately suffered a fatal sound at the hands of the Engineers. With a production start date coming soon, it's tempting to wonder whether Pearce might be tapped to reprise the role of Peter Weyland (or at least a hologram of him) in the forthcoming Alien TV series from Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. Originally developed under Ridley Scott, the project was briefly thought dead when he announced he was moving on from it. Instead, a new generation of talent will apparently tackle a previously-unexplored portion of the Alien universe's history.
Bleach Leaves Major Streaming Service Ahead of New Anime
Hot on the heels of the news that several English voice actors would be returning to their roles in the Bleach Universe via the upcoming anime series, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc, many Soul Society fans were startled to find that the Shonen series' many episodes were now completely gone from Crunchyroll's streaming service. Needless to say, considering the following when it comes to Ichigo and the other Shonen characters that sprung from Tite Kubo's mind, this comes as surprising news and heats up the debate as to where Bleach will wind up.
George RR Martin is using House of the Dragon to fix Game of Thrones
George RR Martin is using House of the Dragon to fix Game of Thrones.The author of the source material of both shows has long been vocal about his involvement with Thrones, which ended in 2019.While Martin was a consultant on the series, showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss exceeded the author’s still-uncompleted A Song of Ice and Fire book series to deliver a finale that was much derided by fans.Martin has revealed that he was brought in to assist with the production of House of the Dragon, which is a spin-off focused on House Targaryen; it’s set more than...
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
Marvel Legends X-Men: The Animated Series Cyclops VHS Figure Launches at Pulse Con 2022 (Exclusive)
Hasbro's Pulse Con 2022 event kicks off today, September 30th, and it will include tons of new reveals for fans of collections like Marvel Legends, Star Wars The Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified Series, and more. One of those reveals is the Marvel Legends Cyclops VHS figure based on the iconic '90s show X-Men: The Animated Series, which is officially debuting here at ComicBook.com.
Chicago Med Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Undergoing Chemo While Filming TV Series
Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett has revealed that she's been diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer and that she's undergoing treatment while filming the popular NBC drama. Barrett confirmed the news in an interview with People, revealing that doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July and that she felt it was important to share her story — especially since her character, Maggie, battled cancer on Chicago Med.
Rings of Power Reveals First Look at Arondir's Big Battle in New Episode
The most recent episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power put two of its storylines on a collision course. not only did Galadriel, Elendil, and Halbrand begin their sailing journey toward Middle-earth but Arondir, Bronwyn, and the surviving Southlanders were preparing for an assault by Adar's orcs. A new clip from this week's episode reveals that the later of these plots will get explosive with Arondir getting into what can only be described as a knock-down-drag-out fight with one of the orcs. Check out a clip of it in the player below and look for the new episode to arrive on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow night.
Power Rangers Reveals First Look at Cosmic Fury and Original Ranger Suits
Hasbro had a lot of news to share during its first day of Pulse Con, which is still happening as we speak. Fans of Power Rangers got some welcome surprises too, as during their Power Rangers Brand panel Hasbro not only revealed new Lightning Collection figures and their ZAP Astro Megazord, but they also revealed the first look at Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, which will continue after the events of Dino Fury season 2's finale and will feature the return of the Dino Fury cast. As for the first look, Hasbro revealed the Ranger suits for the Green and Gold Rangers, and these will be the first-ever original designs for the show in the franchise's history. You can check them out below.
